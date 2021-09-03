Marsh One-Day Cup 2021-22

Khawaja ready for 'fluid' summer amid COVID chaos

Usman Khawaja says his players will have to be ready for anything as schedule changes appear inevitable due to border closures

AAP & Cricket Network

3 September 2021, 04:59 PM AEST

