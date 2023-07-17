Men's Ashes 2023

Khawaja reveals intervention in ICC over-rate change

A 'pretty frustrated' Usman Khawaja went direct to the ICC's top brass over Australia's over-rate and match fee penalties with the veteran opening batter and players' union board member claiming the team was 'going as fast as we can'

Louis Cameron in Manchester

17 July 2023, 04:01 PM AEST

