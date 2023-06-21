'Little Uzzie' bigger obstacle than Ollie volley: Khawaja

Aussies complete miracle chase for 1-0 Ashes lead

Usman Khawaja had to fight the "little Uzzie" inside him urging him to attack during his day-five grind that set up Australia's incredible victory in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston.

Khawaja's rare powers of concentration have put him in exalted company after the opener fought his instincts and the occasional taunt from England to end up batting for more than 13 hours during the first Test epic.

To put the 796 minutes he batted for into perspective, that tally is longer than the first five Harry Potter movies combined, or the entire final season of Succession.

That Khawaja was back out on the ground on Tuesday evening chasing his young daughter Aisha not long after Australia's two-wicket win only further highlighted his endurance.

"As a youngster I had to bat a long time to score runs. I was little, I didn’t have too many shots, so I learnt how to bat a long time from a young age," Khawaja told reporters after his scores of 141 and 65 earnt him player of the match honours.

QUICK SINGLE Australia win Ashes classic after dramatic final day

"Today was tough because I just wanted to take it deep.

"Little Uzzie inside of me was saying, ‘You can expand now, you can get into second or third gear now’, but I was like ‘no, no take it deep, take it as far deep as you can’.

"Because I knew if we could get into that last hour and had less than 100 runs we could get it, but if we lost too many wickets early that was game over for us.

"So I actually wanted to go a lot harder than I did in the last hour and a half I was in, I wanted to start playing more shots.

'I just like to bat': Khawaja explains unrelenting patience

"But I kept fighting with myself, it was just about building partnerships.

"I guess I did bat a long time today and I’ve done that before but I’m like any batsman, I like to score runs, so today was a bit of a mind-tussle for me."

Few Australians have done anything like what Khawaja accomplished in Birmingham.

Lyon lauds Khawaja and 'cool, calm' Cummins in chase

Not since Kim Hughes in 1980 has an Australian opener batted on all five days of a Test.

The 518 balls Khawaja faced across his two innings was the most by an Australian in an Ashes Test abroad in almost 60 years since Bob Simpson soaked up a mammoth 749 balls in the 1964 Old Trafford Test when he scored his 311.

Having also faced 477 deliveries to save the 2018 Dubai Test against Pakistan, Khawaja joins Sir Donald Bradman, Herbie Collins, Bill Woodfull, Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer as Australians to have faced more than 450 balls in multiple Tests.

Captain Pat Cummins labelled Khawaja the most decisive player in the game, with his patient approach flying in the face of the naked aggression England displayed which the 36-year-old admitted he had enjoyed watching during his introduction to 'Bazball'.

QUICK SINGLE Pat's performance for the ages in face of Headingley demons

But his endurance got under the skin of opponents, with stump mics picking up Ollie Robinson questioning his steady-as-it-goes approach and Khawaja snapping back "that's why you're not a batter".

Robinson, who had given Khawaja a hearty send-off in the first innings for which he could yet face the wrath of the match referee, was spoken to by umpires during a drinks break before the paceman appeared to share a smile with the Australian.

"The other day, the crowd was so loud I had no idea," Khawaja said of the send-off that Robinson suggested was merely an evening of the ledger following years of similar tirades directed at England players from Australians of previous generations.

QUICK SINGLE Rival skippers vow to stick with contrasting styles

"Today there was nothing much in it. Just a bit of friendly banter. This game was played in pretty good spirits for most of it.

"It’s not just about winning, it’s about how we win, which has changed a lot from past years I played cricket.

"I think the game was played in pretty good spirit … There wasn’t much in it."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood