Men's Ashes 2023

'Little Uzzie' bigger obstacle than Ollie volley: Khawaja

Usman Khawaja says he fought a tough inner battle during a long stay at the crease in the fourth innings at Edgbaston

Louis Cameron in Birmingham

21 June 2023, 04:00 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo