Queensland stars charge into Premier Cricket return

Usman Khawaja's state teammates reckon he will need Google Maps to remember how to find his way to a club ground, but the star batsman is eager for a long-awaited hit-out in Queensland this weekend.

Khawaja is among a host of international and domestic stars featuring in the first major Premier Cricket competition to resume since the COVID19 outbreak, with every game to be live-streamed.

Australia-capped players Khawaja (Valley), Joe Burns (Northern Suburbs), Matt Renshaw (Toombul) and Mitch Swepson (Sandgate-Redcliffe) headline players featuring in the opening round of Queensland club cricket.

"I haven't played for Valleys for about three years, just because of international stuff and not being home, so it'll be nice to get out and play with the boys again," Khawaja told cricket.com.au on Friday.

"It's been a while – I've been getting plenty of (banter) for it from the other Queensland guys as well, asking me if I still know where the grounds are and what-not.

"I really enjoy it – and I'm not just saying that. It's always nice to go back and play club cricket.

"I've always used it as a way to keep competing and I do always try to give it my best because I remember when I used to play against state and international players when I was young, it was a great thrill for me."

The streams for the 50-over matches, which begin Saturday morning (9.30am Queensland time), can be viewed on the Queensland Premier Cricket website and their YouTube channel.

Games will be played under COVID-safe protocols. Bowlers will no longer give their hats and jumpers to the umpire (they will be asked to leave them on the boundary), while ball shining with saliva, handshakes, sharing sunscreen and post-game showers are out.

“We thank the volunteers and the players at the clubs for the outstanding effort in working within the guidelines to prepare for the start of the season," said Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson.

Khawaja heads up a star-studded Valley side; former Australia T20 players Jack Wildermuth and Cameron Boyce have been named for the club alongside state teammates Mark Steketee and Lachlan Pfeffer.

They take on the Swepson and Bryce Street-led Sandgate-Redcliffe at Trevor Hohns Field.

Test opener Burns will have his first major hit out since last summer when his Northern Suburbs, also featuring ex-Test spinner Nathan Hauritz, lines up against South Brisbane, led by T20 specialist Ben Cutting and new recruit Gurinder Sandhu who has moved from Hobart, at Norman Gray Oval.

Renshaw, who has flagged a possible move down to the middle order for the Bulls in the Sheffield Shield, is up against a Gold Coast outfit featuring Brisbane Heat blaster Max Bryant.

Queensland and Brisbane Heat wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson and Sam Heazlett are both turning out for Redlands against the University of Queensland at Peter Burge Oval.

Sunshine Coast v Western Suburbs (Kerry Emery Oval) and Ipswich v Wynnum/Manly (Baxter Oval) round out the first-round fixtures.