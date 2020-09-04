Premier Cricket

Queensland stars charge into Premier Cricket return

Bulls players Usman Khawaja, Joe Burns and Matt Renshaw headline a crop of state players turning out for their clubs as Premier Cricket kicks off in the Sunshine State

Louis Cameron with Adam Burnett

4 September 2020, 05:40 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

