India v Australia Tests - Men

Khawaja question mark adds intrigue to final day

Australia's hero from the first innings in Ahmedabad was off the field for a significant period on day four with a leg issue, and did not open the batting shortly before stumps

AAP

13 March 2023, 07:48 AM AEST

