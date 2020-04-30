Khawaja's cruel blow as Bulls teammates thrive

Marnus Labuschagne's stunning rise to form helped hasten his state captain Usman Khawaja to Australia's exit door, with another Bull Joe Burns standing in his way of a possible return

Dave Middleton

30 April 2020, 04:32 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

