Axed Khawaja praises improved selection process

Usman Khawaja has praised the improved lines of communications between national selectors and players, insisting he is crystal clear on where he stands as he begins a fresh bid to reclaim his Test spot.

The Queensland captain is eager for an improved showing in the Marsh Sheffield Shield when the Bulls begin their campaign against Tasmania on Saturday at Gladys Elphick Park (also known as Park 25), the first of four games they will play in an Adelaide bubble.

After going from being Australia's most important batsman while Steve Smith and David Warner were banned to being out of the team during the Ashes three Tests into their return, Khawaja averaged just 18.36 from seven Shield games last summer.

But having been told he remains "in the scope" of selectors, Khawaja says he is happy to bat anywhere Australia want him.

The 33-year-old will slot in at No.4 for Queensland below Test pair Joe Burns and Marnus Labuschagne, as well as impressive young opener Bryce Street.

"First and foremost, I've got to scoring runs to be picked back in that Australian team," Khawaja told reporters via Zoom on Friday. "Wherever I'm batting it doesn't really matter.

"I'm pretty sure I've scored hundreds in every position, one to six. I can bat anywhere in the top six.

"There's got to be an opportunity to get into the Australian team. If everyone is peeling off hundreds in the Australian team and I'm peeling off hundreds, it's pretty hard to get back in. I'm a realist, I understand that, and I don't wish bad on anyone, I never would. I know how hard it is at the top.

"I want to score runs for Queensland, I love playing for Queensland … and whatever else happens will take care of itself.

"I wouldn't be playing Shield cricket if I didn’t want to be playing for Australia. The hunger is always there but you've got to have a balance to it. The times where I've wanted it too much, it's never worked out."

Khawaja revealed he has been in constant communication with Australia coach Justin Langer and suggested the overall selection process has improved markedly.

Former Australia captain George Bailey earlier this year joined the panel which already featured Langer and chairman Trevor Hohns.

"It's definitely an improvement. The avenues (of communication) are a lot better now," said Khawaja. "I've been dropped a lot so I've seen both sides of it.

"Initially it was just, 'You're dropped, seeya later'. It's a lot better now. Trevor Hohns calls you, he'll get in contact with JL, he's always open for a conversation. George is open for a conversation. The lines of communication are definitely better.

"They leave it towards the player a little (to initiate communication) which is good because every player handles it differently, every player wants to ask different questions.

"Some players want to ask things straightaway, others want to go away and think about it. It's definitely an improvement from what it was a few years ago."

Khawaja also said he has spoken recently to cricket legend Adam Gilchrist, with the pair discussing a run of contentious decisions that marred the former's tough Shield season.

The left-hander had appeared visibly upset with a number of lbw and caught-behind calls but Gilchrist reminded Khawaja that "cricketers are really good at remembering the bad stuff, but not the good stuff that happens too".

"I got a couple of tough decisions, a couple of 'stinky' decisions as I like to call them, but that's a part of the game," said Khawaja.

"We remember the bad ones and I probably don't remember the good ones I've gotten too. It balances out … I had a conversation with 'Gilly' a few weeks ago and he said the exact same thing.

"The key is to not get too down on yourself. I've never been the type of guy to think 'The world's against me, everything is against me, it's too hard'.

"It's more like, 'Let's keep training, do the hard work' and if you do it enough you'll get the line ball calls go your way at some point. That won't happen if you're not training and doing the hard work."