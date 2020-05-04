I'm one of the top six batsmen in the country: Khawaja

Usman Khawaja is not taking his latest snub lying down, boldly declaring he's still worthy of inclusion in the Test top six

Dave Middleton with AAP

4 May 2020, 06:43 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo