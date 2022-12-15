Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Khawaja wild about facing Proteas' pace attack

Usman Khawaja feels he's well prepared to face the express pace of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada

Andrew Ramsey in Brisbane

15 December 2022, 02:35 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo