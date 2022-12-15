Khawaja wild about facing Proteas' pace attack

Khawaja fully prepared to face Proteas pace aces

Usman Khawaja has never before faced South Africa's fastest bowler, Anrich Nortje, but the Test opener believes he gained the best possible preparation for his maiden encounter by recently doing battle with Australia's own 'wild thing'.

Nortje – who was clocked sending down the fastest delivery of last year's Indian Premier League tournament at 156.2kph - made his Test debut in 2019, more than a year after Australia and South Africa last met at Test level in the incendiary campaign of 2018.

The 29-year-old has been the Proteas' second-most potent Test bowler since his debut against India (behind pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada) and the pair are expected to provide a significantly greater challenge to Australia's top-order than the modestly medium-paced West Indies.

But speaking ahead of the opening NRMA Insurance Test between the two teams at the Gabba from Saturday, Khawaja claimed there was no additional preparation needed to counter the sudden spike in speed he'll be facing.

And he pointed to a recent Marsh Sheffield Shield match where his Queensland outfit came up against a Western Australia bowling line-up led by Lance Morris, widely regarded as the quickest currently operating in Australia domestic cricket and currently part of the national Test squad.

'Absolutely nowhere': Morris gets Labuschagne and Khawaja

In that game, on a typically fast and bouncy Perth Stadium strip, Morris tore through the Bulls' second innings to claim 4-26 from 8.3 overs – including Khawaja caught in the slips for a three-ball duck – to lead WA to victory in a bowler-dominated match.

Khwaja also noted it's less than 12 months since his recall to Australia's Test team as opener, when he immediately came up against England's fastest bowler (Mark Wood) in an Ashes campaign so he knows what to expect when Nortje takes the ball over coming days in Brisbane.

"You’ve faced express pace your whole life, so it’s not about getting ready for it for this series," Khawaja said today when asked how he planned to prepare for the step-up in pace and intensity.

"I was facing Lance Morris a few weeks back, and faced Woody last year.

"You face guys who bowl rockets all the time, it’s just part of the game.

Khawaja marks Test return with sparkling century

"As a top-order batsman, if you don’t find a way to face that type of bowling you won’t have much of a career.

"(So) it's nothing too different, the processes don’t really change.

"There’s two or three other (South Africa) fast bowlers you might have to face, and a spinner to go along with it.

"They can’t bowl forever, so if you get through that spell you still have to worry about the other guys."

While Khawaja and his opening partner David Warner will quite literally find themselves in the firing line when Australia take to the crease in the three-Test showdown between the number one and two-ranked teams on the current World Test Championship table, he admits to finding additional excitement in facing raw pace.

The left-hander's judgement might be understandably tinged by his own remarkable record as a Test opener, which enables him to take greater pleasure from being targeted by those "rockets" than many of his peers.

Among batters to have opened the innings on 20 or more occasions, none can boast a comparable average to Khawaja's current average of 77.2.

Even the all-time greats of England cricket Herbert Sutcliffe (61.1), Len Hutton (56.5) and Jack Hobbs (56.4) pale alongside Khawaja's record-to-date at the top of the order, while the next-best average by an Australia opener over that length of tenure is Bob Simpson's 55.5.

It adds additional credence to the 35-year-old's assessment of fast bowling and the enjoyment factor it brings to Test cricket.

"It just adds a lovely dynamic to the game," Khawaja told reporters today.

"Even as a spectator, you like watching fast bowlers bowl - I know that from even me watching cricket.

"There’s no difference (opening), your whole life is facing fast bowlers and every fast bowler is slightly different too.

"I've never faced Nortje (but) it's always a good contest. I respect any opposition especially when you have to face the new ball.

"I’m looking forward to it, South Africa always give hard contests and it’s always tough work."

Chief among those other bowling threats for South Africa is Rabada, whose record of 38 wickets at an average of 20.5 from his seven Tests against Australia to date places in him rare company among compatriots who are renowned for the quality of their pace attack.

Every Rabada wicket in Australia... so far

Only Mike Procter (41 at 15.02) can claim to have taken Australia wickets at a meaner average (among South Africans to have claimed 20 or more), which puts Rabada ahead of quicks the calibre of Allan Donald, Shaun Pollock, Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander.

"He’s obviously the leader of that attack," Khawaja said of Rabada.

"He’s been their best bowler for a long time, he’s always a good challenge, no matter if you face him at the start or with an old ball.

"You are always wary of him. I’ve scored runs against him but no easy Test runs, they are never easy against KG (Rabada)."

Stumps cartwheeling! We've just got to revisit this beauty from Kagiso Rabada, who turns 27 today. pic.twitter.com/BECZkHVncH May 25, 2022

While Rabada might be the only rival quick Khawaja has experience against at Test level, another unknown two days out from the series opener is how the Gabba pitch will behave.

Australia conducted their main training session today at Allan Border Field, almost 10km across Brisbane from the Gabba, and they won't lay eyes on the Test pitch until their match-eve optional session at the ground tomorrow.

And while Khawaja admits to vast experience at a venue where he posted his highest Test score (174 against New Zealand in 2015) and has led Queensland in 33 first-class matches since that same year, he knows not to pre-judge how the pitch might play until he's seen it on match morning.

"At the end of the day, the Gabba can throw out a very different set of circumstances," he said today.

"If you've got overcast conditions day one, or if the wicket's a bit wet (but) … if it's nice and dry and white – you just have to assess the conditions and figure out which one it is.

"The Gabba can be one of the best places in the world to bat, but it could also be one of the toughest.

"There's no secret to it, you've got to look at the conditions and assess and decide how you want to bat.

"Hopefully if you stick to that process, you'll score runs."

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v South Africa

Dec 17-21: First Test, Gabba, 11.20am AEDT

Dec 26-30: Second Test, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Jan 4-8: Third Test, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

