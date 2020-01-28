Valley book National T20 Championships berth

Standout performances from skipper Andrew Gode and Queensland quick Mark Steketee have secured Valley’s spot in this year’s National Premier T20 Championships.

Valley powered to a 94-run triumph over Western Suburbs on Australia Day to claim the Queensland Premier Cricket Kookaburra T20 title and stamp their ticket to the national tournament in March. Gode clobbered eight sixes in an explosive knock of 64 from 24 balls at the top of the order, sharing an 83-run stand with Lachlan Pfeffer (40 from 39 balls).

No.3 Jack Beath hit 37 from 23 balls to continue the onslaught before Owen Lynch (29 from 16) and Steketee (18 from 8) also made valuable contribution to lift Valley to a formidable total of 6-209.

Andrew Gode hammered a quick-fire 64 for Valley // Valley District Cricket Club

Steketee then shone with the ball to ensure Wests had little chance of a successful run chase, removing three of their top-six batsmen.

He finished with 4-21 from 3.5 overs, while teenage left-arm spinner Zanden Jeh collected 3-10 from three overs as Western Suburbs were bundled out for 115 in 14.5 overs. Jonte Pattison top-scored for the losing side with 37 from 29 deliveries.

Meanwhile, Carlton enjoyed an emphatic eight-wicket win over Monash Tigers in the Vic Super Slam final on the back of Evan Gulbis’ rapid 55 from 16 balls.

Andrew Humphries led the way with an unbeaten 42 from 39 balls for the Tigers as they posted 7-116 batting first, with Cam Stevenson (2-22) and Gulbis (2-29) starring.

Carlton made light work of the run chase, with Gulbis smacking half-a-dozen sixes and four boundaries, while Tom Smyth made 44 from 24 balls, sealing victory with 10 overs to spare as the Blues finished 2-117.

Both Carlton and the Tigers advance to the National Premier T20 Championships, which will be staged in Adelaide in March and feature 10 club sides from around the country.

The winner of each state and territory's respective T20 competitions will qualify for the national event, with Victoria and New South Wales to each send two teams.

Sydney, Hawkesbury (both NSW), Adelaide Uni (Adelaide), Lindisfarne (Tasmania) and Desert Blaze (NT Strike League) have also qualified.