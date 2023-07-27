Men's Ashes 2023

Veterans steel themselves for final Ashes showdown

Over two years until the next battle, the fifth Test could yet be an Ashes swansong for a number of players from both England and Australia

Andrew Ramsey in London

27 July 2023, 07:58 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo