Veterans steel themselves for final Ashes showdown

Aussies out to bookend tour with dual Oval triumphs

On day four of the final Test at The Oval, England's James Anderson will turn 41, making him the first player to take part in an Ashes contest into his fifth decade since Graham Gooch who was 41 years 199 days when he played his final game against Australia at the WACA in February, 1995.

More remarkably, Anderson will become the oldest specialist bowler deemed to fall under the broad sub-category 'pace' since Charles Kellaway turned out in the last of his 26 Tests for Australia at the Gabba in late 1928 at the of age 42 years 224 days.

The fact Kellaway finished with the unflattering figures of 0-77 in England's first innings and didn't bowl a ball in the second as the visitors pocketed victory by a lazy 675 runs (still Test cricket's biggest winning margin in terms of runs) could explain why he wasn't seen again in a Baggy Green Cap.

Anderson hasn't been quite so ineffective in the current campaign, but his four wickets at 76.75 has by his own admission been a disappointment even if it represents the fourth time in his decorated 20-year Test career he's averaged 40 or above with the ball in an Ashes series.

Regardless of his inability to make an impact, he's been retained in England's starting XI for The Oval showdown with skipper Ben Stokes dismissing any suggestion Anderson's retention was due to sentiment.

When asked why England had stuck by their ageing spearhead, Stokes declared simply Anderson to be the best fast bowler Test cricket has witnessed in its 146 years.

"James Anderson is the greatest fast bowler to play the game and he's still looking as good as he was two years ago, although he hasn't the impact he would have liked in this series," Stokes said of the veteran seamer who is the game's third-highest wicket-taker with 689 from 182 Tests.

"I've obviously faced a lot of him, been on the field a lot with him and nearly 700 Test wickets I think it's phenomenal to be able to do it, obviously all around the world as well.

"Everyone's got an opinion on those things and my opinion is that James Anderson is the greatest fast bowler to play the game."

But while Anderson has signalled his intention to keep playing Test cricket for as long as his captain wants him, and Stokes confirmed that desire has not dimmed from his perspective, there seems no question this will be the seemingly ageless quick's final Ashes outing.

Notwithstanding his return of 68 wickets at 34 from his 21 Tests in Australia, Anderson will be well past his 43rd birthday by the time the next Ashes series rolls around in the 2024-25 southern summer.

And only one fast bowler in Test history – England's George 'Gubby' Allen – has played past that age, although the mid-career interruption that was World War Two ensured the 18-year span of his Test tenure that ended at age 45 years 245 days yielded just 25 matches.

England's pace attack for the upcoming final Test – Anderson, Stuart Broad (37), Chris Woakes (34) and Mark Wood (33) – is also the oldest they have trotted out in Tests since 1928, but it's not unreasonable to assume none of them will see another Ashes campaign.

It's not a dissimilar story for Australia, where all four frontline quicks in contention for this match – Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland – are all 30-plus, and their first choice (albeit currently injured) spinner Nathan Lyon is 35.

The likelihood of both teams fielding vastly different personnel when the battle for the urn reconvenes almost 30 months from now is heightened by the seniority of Australia's top-order batting, where Usman Khawaja (36) and Steve Smith (34) seem unlikely to saddle up for another Ashes round.

David Warner (also 36) has already indicated he'll call time on his Test tenure after the upcoming series against Pakistan in Australia next summer.

Steve Smith (right) emerges from The Oval nets with Marnus Labuschagne on Wednesday // Getty

But his captain Pat Cummins remains confident his team won't undergo the same sort of slump that afflicted the once-dominant outfit of the mid-2000s when the likes of Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie, Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist bowed out in the space of a few years.

"I certainly don’t want to rush anyone out the door," Cummins said today when asked about the transition phase the Australia men's Test team seems about to enter.

"I think this is about the fourth Ashes series where Jimmy Anderson says it’s going to be his last one (so) you never know.

"It’s just an age.

"Some of these guys might be around here in four years, and still at the top level.

"We’ll see, it's always a conversation.

"We’re lucky you’ve got white-ball cricket where you can kind of have a soft entry for a lot of the guys, give them exposure to international cricket.

"It’s something the selectors talk about, but really you try and pick your best eleven each week."

Another key difference between England's ageing pace attack and that of their Ashes rivals is that new-ball pair Anderson and Broad are Test-only players, which has enabled them to push on past age 35 when most fast bowlers are pondering retirement.

By contrast, Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood are all key figures in Australia's planning for the ICC 50-over and T20 World Cups that will be decided over the 12 months.

The fact Broad currently stands as the series' leading wicket-taker (with 18) in the fifth consecutive home Ashes series in which he's played all five Tests underscores both his resilience and his value to England.

However, it also highlights the further greying of front-line bowling stocks at Test level with England's Ollie Robinson (29) and Josh Tongue (25) along with Australia allrounder Cameron Green (24) the only specialist quicks to be used in this series aged under 30.

That none of them are expected to figure in the finale starting later today provides further evidence of experience winning out over youth, with Green tipped to be squeezed out of Australia's Test starting line-up for the first time (when fully fit) since he debuted in 2020.

"He’s still young, most of our team are basically into their 30s," Cummins said today in assessing Green's Ashes series where he's made 103 runs at 20.6 and taken five wickets at 47.

"He's the only one from last game who is still starting out (in international cricket).

"He's played 20-odd Tests now and like any batter, you’d think his best years are ahead of him.

"He’s doing all his learning in international cricket, it’s not easy."

