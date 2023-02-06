Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Sutherland, Harris to lead Victoria with Handscomb away

Allrounder Will Sutherland will captain Victoria's Sheffield Shield team while Marcus Harris leads the one-day side while Peter Handscomb is with Australia's Test squad

Josh Schonafinger

6 February 2023, 12:31 PM AEST

@joshschon

