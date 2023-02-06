Sutherland, Harris to lead Victoria with Handscomb away

Allrounder Will Sutherland has been rewarded for his excellent season to date and has been named as Victoria's captain for the remainder of the domestic campaign.

Sutherland has been elevated to the role in the Marsh Sheffield Shield, while Marcus Harris will captain the Marsh One-Day Cup side with regular skipper Peter Handscomb in India with the Australian Test squad ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The 23-year-old Sutherland enjoyed a fruitful Shield campaign before the competition took a break for the Big Bash; he is Victoria's leading wicket-taker with 23 and he also struck his maiden first-class century against South Australia in October.

He backed that up with a terrific KFC BBL|12, playing every match as the Melbourne Renegades broke their finals drought while taking seven wickets and scoring 210 runs.

“We wish Pete, Scott and Todd well in India, (and) while we'll miss them it does present opportunities for others,” Cricket Victoria's Head of Male Cricket David Hussey said.

“Will Sutherland is an emerging leader in the Victorian squad and we're thrilled to give him the opportunity to captain his state while Pete is away.”

The first match of the Sutherland-Harris era begins when the Sheffield Shield returns on Thursday, February 9 with Victoria hosting Queensland at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Victoria, who are currently fourth in the Shield and fifth in the Marsh Cup, have not opted to hand a return yet to either Will Pucovski or Glenn Maxwell, after the latter raised hopes he may make his comeback from a broken leg suffered in a freak accident after batting in the Junction Oval nets last week.

Victoria squad vs Queensland: Will Sutherland (c), Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Jon Holland, Campbell Kellaway, Cam McClure, Fergus O’Neill, Mitch Perry, James Seymour, Matt Short