Marsh One-Day Cup 2022-23

Victoria preview: Competition hot for spots in Vics' line-up

A selection squeeze looms at Victoria this summer with several big performances by Will Pucovski, Ashley Chandrasinghe and Travis Dean putting pressure on established players

Jack Paynter

21 September 2022, 09:00 AM AEST

@jackpayn

