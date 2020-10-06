Sheffield Shield preview: New-look Vics have eye on the future

As Victoria's new coach returns to lead the state that helped breathe fresh life into his playing career, Chris Rogers could be forgiven for not entirely recognising it.

In 2015, Rogers finished an eight-season stint with Victoria that had propelled him back into the Test team by guiding them to the first of what would be three consecutive Sheffield Shield titles, as part of a squad brimming with international experience.

Five years on and the 43-year-old, appointed to the job after two years mentoring the country's best young batters in Brisbane, begins his first head coaching role in vastly different circumstances.

Half of the 22-man playing squad he inherited from his predecessor Andrew McDonald is aged 23 or younger. Of those, seven are yet to blow out candles for their 21st birthday.

"In three or four years' time, it's going to be a pretty incredible side," Rogers told cricket.com.au.

Also new, for Rogers at least, is a dedicated training facility for Victoria's elite teams in St Kilda, with the remodelled Junction Oval remaining open to players over the winter despite tough COVID-19 restrictions being enforced in Melbourne well after the rest of the country resumed a more normal existence.

Victoria's pariah status means the 18 players (and support staff) they take to Adelaide for the first four Sheffield Shield rounds must quarantine in hotel rooms for two weeks before their first match on October 22.

The absences of Rogers' close friend and Ashes-winning former teammate Peter Siddle, Chris Tremain (who have departed for Tasmania and NSW respectively) and IPL call-up James Pattinson are set to put the bowling onus firmly on veterans Scott Boland and Jon Holland.

QUICK SINGLE Sheffield Shield preview: WA eye end to title drought

And while the development of emerging prospects with the ball could be crucial in Victoria's early fortunes, how Test batting hopefuls Will Pucovski, Nic Maddinson, Marcus Harris and Peter Handscomb fare shapes as a key subplot.

"If you can do very well with the bat in this, you're a good chance to be involved in some of those large (Australian Test) squads," said Rogers. "In such a short period of time, if you can get some form under your belt you could really make this period count.

QUICK SINGLE Sheffield Shield preview: Queensland adopt spin focus

"Like all these (Shield) games, there's always going to be a lot riding on them."

Squad: Peter Handscomb (c), Scott Boland, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Seb Gotch, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson, Simon Mackin, Todd Murphy, Jono Merlo, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Matt Short, Will Sutherland.

Possible best XI: Marcus Harris, Travis Dean, Nic Maddinson, Will Pucovski, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper/Seb Gotch (wk), Will Sutherland, Scott Boland, Mitchell Perry, Simon Mackin, Jon Holland.

Last year's Shield result: Second

Fixtures:

October 22 v New South Wales, Adelaide Oval No.2

October 30 v Tasmania, Park 25

November 8 v Queensland, Karen Rolton Oval

November 17 v New South Wales, venue TBC

The inside word with Chris Rogers

The pre-season

"There's been a few restrictions and protocols we've had to follow, like training in different groups and players haven't been able to interact as much together as normal. But there's a pretty strong culture in Victoria about having a lot of self-drive, so from that point of view the guys have prepared pretty well.

"We've got an unbelievable training facility now and the groundsmen have bent over backwards to help us, and we've had some decent weather. As a new coach, I probably haven't had everything I would have wanted but I came in a bit later and things were already underway – it was like jumping on a moving train and just hanging on.

"I've been just getting to know people. That's been the first goal I've had, so I can then understand how things are working and then hopefully put my own influence on things."

Absences

"It would be nice to have James Pattinson available for this, I think our side would have looked a lot different with him available. But he's not, so we've just got to get on with it. Wil Parker has (year 12) exams and Seb Gotch had a break in his finger in one of the pre-season games, so he's likely to be a bit touch and go for the first game. We're taking 18 players to have all the bases covered."

Young gun/s

"This is the youngest group I've ever seen for a Victorian squad … but with fantastic talent. Mitch Perry is exciting a lot of people with his skill. There's a bit of Damien Fleming about him. Zac Evans has got a bit of pace – he's raw, but he's a great competitor. There's probably another three or so below them who are going to be fantastic in a few years' time, but we have to be patient with them. Will Sutherland – you almost feel like he's almost ready to take the next step to be a permanent fixture in the side. He's going to get better and better."

Key player/s

"Jon Holland is going to play a really important role for us, because he's going to enable us to rotate the fast bowlers from the other end. He's going to be pretty effective on some of these pitches, I think. It might just be something that stands out a bit for us.

"The other one is Pete Handscomb, just because he's captain. There's going to be some difficulties around what we go through and having someone to lead the way on the cricket side of things but also as a leader (off the field), keeping the group happy will be really important."

Biggest challenge in the hub

"We've lost a lot of experience in the bowling, that's going to be our biggest challenge. I don't think that that's any secret. Taking 20 wickets is what we have to focus on with this group and there will be a bit of learning and young players getting opportunities. Hopefully we'll see a few of these young players stand up.

"We (also) have to do something none of the other sides have to do (by quarantining for two weeks). We're just happy to be playing cricket to be honest, but there's going to be some challenges and none of us know what this is going to be like. For all I know, it could be great, it could be a really good time where we become closer as a group."

Most dangerous team (that isn't your own)

"New South Wales always have some good players, depending on who's available. Queensland will have a fair bit of cricket under their belt. With Usman Khawaja in there leading their batting and Michael Neser with their bowling, they're going to be a big challenge for us in the third game. Every side comes with their challenges, so we'll have to be prepared."