Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Sheffield Shield preview: New-look Vics have eye on the future

New coach Chris Rogers will rely heavily on the state's veterans in the opening Sheffield Shield rounds with a youthful squad bolstering a pace attack shorn of some serious talent

Louis Cameron

6 October 2020, 03:15 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo