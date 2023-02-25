In-form O'Neill a doubt for Vics ahead of 'semi-final'

Victoria are sweating on the fitness of in-form quick Fergus O'Neill for Sunday's sudden-death final-round Marsh One-Day Cup clash with South Australia at the Adelaide Oval.

Both states are locked on 13 points with three wins each, with Victoria slightly ahead in second spot on the table due to their superior net-run-rate.

But that advantage will matter little on Sunday with the winner set to secure second place and progress to take on Western Australia in this season's final at the WACA Ground on March 8.

The task may be slightly easier for the Redbacks should Vics seamer O'Neill – who took a career-best 4-22 in their last 50-over fixture last week – not recover from a rolled left ankle suffered during this week's Marsh Sheffield Shield victory over the same opposition.

O'Neill leaves field in agony after rolling ankle in footmarks

The 22-year-old also took career-best first-class figures of 4-28 during the first innings of that 177-run win, and he had two of the opening three South Australian wickets in the second innings before twisting his ankle after landing on the edge of the footmarks and being forced from the field for the rest of the match.

Head coach Chris Rogers said the injury to O'Neill was a worry as the right-armer had "transformed" the Victorian side in both formats since finding his feet at domestic level this season.

"We've probably been looking for a new-ball bowler – one who obviously takes wickets but controls the run rate and he does both, which is superb," the former Test opener said following the Shield match on Wednesday.

"The perception is he doesn't bowl fast enough but he's so accurate and he makes batters make decisions all the time.

O'Neill's unchanged new ball spell rips through Bulls

"So he's been brilliant and bowls big spells for us as well and helps us control the opposition."

During Victoria's last Marsh Cup match – a nine-wicket win over Queensland at the MCG – O'Neill bowled 10 consecutive overs with the new ball to rip through the Bulls top-order and leave them reeling at 6-56.

"He's quickly made himself a permanent feature in both our sides, so the injury he suffered is obviously a worry," Rogers said.

"I thought a sniper had shot him to be honest, the way he reacted, but I think he's an outside chance to play on Sunday, and in a must win one-day game.

QUICK SINGLE Hunt stands down as South Australia captain

"It's like a semi-final … but it's great for this young group, it's another experience for them.

"We still think that we're probably a couple years away from being a side that's closer to the peak of its powers, but these opportunities that come along, that's what you get excited about."

O'Neill is considered unlikely to suit up on Sunday and Sam Elliott has been added to the squad as cover with Victoria to make a decision on his fitness before flying to Adelaide on Saturday.

One of the keys to victory for South Australia will be stopping Matt Short, who this week became just the fourth player to hit a century in all three Australian domestic competitions in the same season with his 119 in the second innings, which followed his breakthrough one-day hundred last week.

Short's hot streak continues with maiden one-day ton

Redbacks head coach Jason Gillespie knows exactly what Short is capable of having watched the right-hander dominate the KFC BBL for his Adelaide Strikers the past two seasons.

Short is the Marsh Cup's fourth highest run-scorer this season with 298 at an average of 74.5.

"When he's wearing the light blue at the Strikers I'm absolutely delighted, when he's wearing the dark blue or the whites for the Vics, maybe not so much," Gillespie joked following South Australia's Shield loss this week.

"He's a fine player and it's nice to see players grow and develop their game and hopefully he can progress his game and get recognised with the national side."

Spencer Johnson will be another key for South Australia in their hopes of reaching their first 50-over final since 2017-18, with the left-armer capping a breakout BBL campaign with a six-wicket haul in his debut first-class match against Victoria.

Johnson caps first-class debut with five-wicket haul

"We're up for it, we believe we've been playing some very good 50-over cricket this year; we know we have and we're confident and excited by the opportunity," Gillespie said.

"We know Victoria are a very good team, we know we have to play really well to compete with them but we're up for the fight and we're going to take it to Victoria and see how we go."

Victoria squad: Marcus Harris (c), Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Sam Elliott, Sam Harper, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Campbell Kellaway, Tom O'Donnell, Fergus O'Neill, Jack Prestwidge, Tom Rogers, James Seymour, Matt Short, Will Sutherland