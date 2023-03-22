Opener's injury concern adds to Victoria selection intrigue

Handscomb's Victoria out to end WA's domestic domination

Victoria won't finalise their team for the Marsh Sheffield Shield final against Western Australia until hours before tomorrow's coin toss at the WACA Ground with fitness concerns facing opener Travis Dean.

Dean, joint winner of last season's Shield Player of the Year honour with South Australia's Henry Hunt, appeared to hurt his left shoulder when diving forward to take an outfield catch during this afternoon's training session in Perth.

The 31-year-old then undertook a couple of brief batting sessions in the practice nets in between treatment sessions in the Victoria rooms.

Coincidentally, the catch that caused the injury was hit by teammate Ashley Chandrasinghe who is vying with Dean for the role as Marcus Harris's opening partner, with one of the pair set to be squeezed out by the return of skipper Peter Handscomb from Test duties.

"He (Dean) just landed on his shoulder and felt a bit of discomfort," Victoria coach Chris Rogers told cricket.com.au after his team's final training session of the summer.

"Hopefully he's good to go in the morning, if he's chosen."

Victoria's other selection quandary – whether to choose newly capped Test off-spinner Todd Murphy or veteran left-arm orthodox Jon Holland – will also be settled at tomorrow's coin toss.

However, the sight of Holland spending a bulk of this afternoon's training session bowling seam-up medium pace in the WACA nets would suggest the Test incumbent is favoured to return to the line-up after his successful maiden international campaign against India.

Certainly WA captain Sam Whiteman indicated his team expected Murphy to get the nod even though Holland snared the stunning first innings figures of 3-15 from 10 overs in Victoria's thumping seven-wicket win over the reigning champions at the WACA last week.

"It will take a brave team to leave out a Test spinner," Whiteman said today.

While also declining to reveal WA's likely starting line-up for the second consecutive decider between the teams, Whiteman acknowledged the three quicks added to their squad – Lance Morris, Matt Kelly and Joel Paris – would replace injured duo Charlie Stobo and David Moody with Cameron Gannon also expected to be overlooked.

WA coach Adam Voges confirmed Morris, who was part of Australia's Test squad during the recent home summer and on the subsequent Qantas Tour of India without playing a game since last December, has bowled with frightening pace since returning home to Perth.

"Probably the most nervous I've been was during our nets session yesterday, when Lance was bowling," Voges told cricket.com.au today, adding that Paris had fully recovered from a back complaint and was fit to play.

"He (Morris) bowled fast and I think all our batting group were pretty happy once the session was done.

"Hopefully our batters are well prepared.

"I don't think anything they face out in the middle this week will be any tougher than what they faced the other day in the nets."

Voges said while last week's loss provided a reality check for a state that is looking to sweep all three men's domestic titles – Shield, Marsh One-Day Cup and KFC BBL – for the second consecutive season, he did not believe it represented a worrying dip in WA's form line.

He pointed to the fact this outfit is the first WA Shield team to secure six outright wins during the regular season since the star-studded line up of 2004-05, and their recent record at the WACA where last week's loss ended a streak of seven undefeated matches at the venue stretching back to 2021.

"We didn't get it quite right last week, I thought Victoria played well," Voges said.

"We did rest a couple of our first-choice seam bowlers and even though you get yourself up for a contest, when you know the result of a match has no bearing where you finish (on the Shield table) you only have to be slightly off and we probably were a bit last week.

"But the thing we've done really well this year is every time we've not had a result not go our way, we've bounced back really strongly.

"So I'm looking forward to seeing the boys do that this week."

Victoria's success last week, spearheaded by Test seamer Scott Boland who was named player of the match in claiming match figures of 8-98, represented their first win at the WACA since the summer of 2018-19.

Rogers noted today his charges had suffered heavy losses in their two games in Perth prior to last year's Shield final that ended in a draw with WA claiming the trophy on bonus points, but had gleaned much from those games.

As a result, both he and Handscomb believe their team heads into this year's Shield final better prepared and credentialled than was the case last summer having stormed into this season's decider on the back of five successive outright wins.

"We're definitely in a better place than last year," Handscomb said today.

"We played those two games back-to-back (at the end of) last year, and played that game last week as well.

"We feel like we've played a bit more in these conditions, understand a bit more what our game plan will be – how we bowl, how we bat and basically just try and commit to that at 100 per cent."

Rogers said that hot streak is one of the more memorable series of performances he's witnessed first-hand, and the career-best form of several Victoria players coupled with their increased understanding of how to play at the WACA and target WA hopefully holds them in good stead.

"I don't think there's been many sides I've seen, probably less than a handful, where you get on a roll and you're playing such good cricket day-in, day-out," Rogers said today.

"We probably didn't know it, but we really couldn't put a foot wrong after the halfway mark of the season when we had three draws and two losses.

"From there, we've had to win every game to get to the final and I probably didn't expect it, to be honest.

"There's been a few things that have happened, with a couple of players' form just going through the roof in Matt Short and Mitch Perry.

"Those two have been really important, and Fergus O'Neill has been an absolute find for us – someone who can bowl with the new-ball and get us early breakthroughs, and bowl big spells as well while controlling the run rate.

"He's been a real key to the turnaround as well.

"So those three players have performed better than expected and that's made a big difference."

Predicted XIs

Western Australia: Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman (c), Teague Wyllie, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner, Josh Philippe (wk), Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, Corey Rocchiccioli, Lance Morris

Victoria: Marcus Harris, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Peter Handscomb (c), Campbell Kellaway, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Sam Harper (wk), Fergus O'Neill, Mitchell Perry, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

The Marsh Sheffield Shield final will be broadcast live on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports, as well as live streamed free on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app.