Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Opener's injury concern adds to Victoria selection intrigue

WA quicks Lance Morris, Joel Paris and Matt Kelly are set to return for the Sheffield Shield final as Victoria weigh up whether to pick Test off-spinner Todd Murphy or veteran left-arm orthodox Jon Holland

Andrew Ramsey in Perth

22 March 2023, 10:09 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

