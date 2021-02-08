WNCL preview: Victoria's depth set to be tested

Victoria are set to tell a tale of two teams this Women’s National Cricket League season, and their depth will be called upon as they aim to snap a 15-year drought in the domestic 50-over competition.

A star-studded list of Australia contracted players headline the Victoria squad, with national captain Meg Lanning, allrounders Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland and Sophie Molineux, leg-spinner Georgia Wareham and quick Tayla Vlaeminck all on the books.

Recent internationals Molly Strano and Elyse Villani are also part of their 20-player list, while Irishwoman Kim Garth as also joined the state as an overseas player.

If all squad members are fully fit come Wednesday’s season opener against New South Wales at Junction Oval, Victoria could field up to nine players with international experience in their XI.

However, a scheduling clash with Australia’s upcoming limited-overs tour of New Zealand will see Victoria field a drastically different side by the end of the season.

With the yet-to-be-named Australian squad to depart on March 13, Victoria can expect to lose at least six players for the end of the regular season, and should they qualify in the top two, for the final on March 27.

"They will be two completely different sides, with everyone doing completely different things apart from perhaps Elyse Villani who might open the batting in both teams (unless selected for Australia) as well," Victoria coach Lachie Stevens, who was appointed to the role during the off-season, told cricket.com.au.

However, Stevens believes the plethora of up-and-coming talent including Tess Flintoff and Lucy Cripps, combined with the experienced heads of Villani, Anna Lanning and Bhavi Devchand, can combine into a winning Victoria unit.

"It’s difficult to come in halfway through a season but it’s also an exciting opportunity for them," he said.

"It’s great, that’s the way the game is and New South Wales in the men’s game have come up against that a lot at times and it’s terrific.

"Because whenever players are away, it gives an opportunity for others to show their wares and be a part of it."

Contract list: Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavisha Devchand, Elly Donald, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Zoe Griffiths, Anna Lanning, Meg Lanning*, Sophie Molineux*, Courtney Neale, Ellyse Perry*, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland*, Elyse Villani, Amy Vine, Tayla Vlaeminck*, Georgia Wareham*

In: Kim Garth (Ireland), Anna Lanning (ACT), Sophie Day, Bhavisha Devchand, Zoe Griffiths

Out: Alana King (Western Australia), Kristen Beams (retired), Rhiann O'Donnell, Chloe Rafferty

* Denotes CA contracted player

Last year's result: Fourth (four wins, four losses)

Fixtures:

February 10 v New South Wales, Junction Oval

February 12 v New South Wales, Junction Oval

February 21 v ACT Meteors, Junction Oval

February 23 v South Australia, Junction Oval

February 28 v Tasmania, Blundstone Arena

March 5 v Queensland, Junction Oval

March 18 v Western Australia, WACA Ground

March 20 v Western Australia, WACA Ground

The inside word with coach Lachie Stevens

How the team is shaping up

"It’s the longest preseason in history so the girls are really happy (it’s over). They’ve been terrific and kept sticking at it as best they could without knowing what the end result would be.

"Touch wood Tayla Vlaeminck is back playing some cricket, that would be a terrific story for her to get back on the park. The girls are really excited for her to be playing and I know she’s really excited.

"She’s such a good athlete and such a competitor. Fingers crossed she can get out there and enjoy some competition."

Key player to step up

"I think we’ll need contributions across the whole playing XI. Once the six, seven, eight Australian potentials go to New Zealand it’s a whole different team.

"It creates a whole different scenario for the side and that’s a big challenge for the Victorian team, and it has been for a number of years.

"Hopefully Sophie Day is fit and ready to play and gets another opportunity, and there’s some older and wiser heads who might get an opportunity as well; Anna Lanning, Bhavi Devchand, Amy Vine might all get an opportunity to come into the side and play in some really key positions.

"We’ll be looking for contributions from everyone to try and win in a different type of manner without the superstars, you hope everyone makes a contribution and if someone has a good day they make the most of it."

Young guns to watch

"Tess Flintoff will get a chance to show her wares at some point in time, hopefully Lucy Cripps gets on the park and we get some games into her. Even some of our Australia players are still quite young, Georgia Wareham is back, hopefully Annabel Sutherland takes some opportunities and shines as well."