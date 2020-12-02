King Kohli eclipses Tendulkar as fastest to 12,000 ODI runs

Another day, another ODI record smashed by India captain Virat Kohli.

When he reached 23 on Wednesday in the third Dettol ODI at Manuka Oval, Kohli became the fastest batsmen to 12,000 runs, reaching the milestone in his 242nd innings.

Kohli eclipsed India legend Sachin Tendulkar to take the record after the 'Little Master' got to 12,000 runs in 300 innings.

The right-hander is the fastest batsmen to 8,000, 9,000, 10,000 and 11,000 ODI runs, and the way he's going, he's probably going to be the fastest to 13,000, 14,000 and beyond.

Boasting an overall ODI batting average of 60 and an average of 68 batting second, with 26 centuries, it is no wonder he is widely regarded as the greatest one-day player ever.

Australia captain Aaron Finch joined forces with Kohli for Royal Challengers Bangalore in this year's Indian Premier League.

While he got an up close look at Kohli's game, Finch said he was unable to locate a weakness ahead of the Dettol ODI Series.

"If you look at his record it's second to none," said Finch. "It really is remarkable.

"I think what we have to keep in mind is that we have to keep looking to get him out.

"When you go away from that and you look to contain players you can miss a trick there.

"There's not too many chinks in his armour.

"He's probably the best one-day player of all time so it's about sticking to our plans and being really committed in that regard."

Players with 12,000 or more ODI runs

Sachin Tenulkar (India) M: 463 | Runs: 18,426 | Ave: 44.83 | HS 200* | 100s: 49 | 50s: 96

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) M: 404| Runs: 14,234| Ave: 41.98| HS 169 | 100s: 25| 50s: 93

Ricky Ponting (Australia) M: 375 | Runs: 13,704| Ave: 42.03| HS 164 | 100s: 30 | 50s: 82

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) M: 445 | Runs: 13,430 | Ave: 32.36 | HS 189 | 100s: 28 | 50s: 68

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) M: 448 | Runs: 12,650| Ave: 33.37 | HS 144 | 100s: 19 | 50s: 77

Virat Kohli (India) M: 251 | Runs: 12,040 | Ave: 59.31 | HS 183 | 100s: 43 | 50s: 60