Cranky Kohli bristles after Black Caps whitewash

Frustrated India captain Virat Kohli criticised his team and sparred with a journalist as New Zealand won the second Test inside three days to sweep the series on Monday.

Home skipper Kane Williamson celebrated "an outstanding performance" as New Zealand, who won the first Test by 10 wickets, claimed the second by seven wickets to wrap it up 2-0.

But it left Kohli, who was caught making a foul-mouthed outburst to the crowd during day two, disappointed with his top-ranked side.

"We were completely outplayed in this series, and obviously did not play the kind of cricket that we do play as a team," Kohli said.

"We were not positive enough, we were not brave enough."

The irritation was clear from the current holder of the "spirit of cricket" award as he lost his world number one batting ranking following a string of low scores.

Kohli gave Williamson a very animated send-off in the first innings and he was caught on camera yelling an obscenity at a group of New Zealand supporters on Sunday.

But he refused to answer questions about his behaviour after the Test.

"What do you think?" he fired back at a journalist, when asked if it was appropriate conduct.

"If you want to create controversy this is not the right place to be. I spoke with the match referee and he had no issues with what happened."

In the two Tests, on traditional New Zealand green wickets, India managed scores of 165, 191, 242 and 124, reflecting Kohli's low contributions of 2, 19, 3 and 14.

New Zealand are now unbeaten in their past 13 home Tests, winning nine of them, and in the past decade their record as hosts is played 39, won 20, drawn 13 and lost five.

The Black Caps now face a selection dilemma after unearthing a towering new talent in fast bowler Kyle Jamieson during the two-Test sweep that took them second in the ICC's Test team rankings.

Jamieson showed his allrounder abilities when he scored 44 and took 4-39 in his debut Test in Wellington, which New Zealand won by 10 wickets. He followed up with 5-45 and 49 runs in the seven-wicket second Test victory on Monday.

The question now for the Kiwis is how best to fit the 203cm paceman, who uses his height to make life difficult for batsmen with unusual trajectory and bounce, into their plans.

The 25-year-old only got his chance in the first Test as a replacement for Neil Wagner, who was absent because his wife was expecting their first child.

Kyle Jamieson in action // Getty

New Zealand takes a spinner into most Tests, meaning Jamieson would have to displace one of Wagner, Tim Southee or Trent Boult to earn a regular place in the lineup.

The other option is that he would take over the allrounder role which Colin de Grandhomme has held in 23 Tests since 2016.

"It's been a pretty surreal couple of weeks just to be part of this group and to win a couple of Test matches as well," the 25-year-old Jamieson said. "It's just been a real privilege.

"Having had this little taste of it, this is where I want to be."

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said: "He's a very exciting talent and contributed incredibly well in both games with bat and ball.

"He brought variety with a bit of height and bounce on these surfaces."