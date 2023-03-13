India v Australia Tests - Men

Evolved Kohli finds form, peace against old rivals

In breaking his century drought during one of the longest innings of his career, India's talismanic No.4 showed the ways in which he has matured as a cricketer and a person

Louis Cameron in Ahmedabad

13 March 2023, 07:48 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo