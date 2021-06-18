Kohli plays down meaning of WTC final result

India's captain says his side's 'quest for excellence' will continue irrespective of outcome, suggesting one-off Test is not representative of team fortunes over an extended period

AAP

18 June 2021, 11:31 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo