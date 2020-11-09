Vodafone Test Series v India

Kohli to return to India after first Test

India's skipper to miss final three Tests of their series against Australia to be at the birth of his first child

Martin Smith

9 November 2020, 09:59 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

