Watch every Sachin Tendulkar century in Australia

With six in Tests and one in ODIs, there are plenty of highlights from Tendulkar's centuries to revisit

Josh Schonafinger

24 April 2023, 10:38 AM AEST

@joshschon

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo