Watch every Sachin Tendulkar century in Australia

On his 50th birthday, take a trip down memory lane to look at Sachin Tendulkar's most memorable knocks in Australia, from his first innings to his double century in Sydney.

16 (42) - November 1991

Not Tendulkar's best innings, nor is it even a century, but notable as it was his first Test innings in Australia.

Sachin would play 20 Tests on Aussie soil, compiling 1089 runs at an average of 53.20.

This knock produced three impressive boundaries before being bowled by Mike Whitney for 16.

From the Vault: Tendulkar's first innings on Aussie soil

148no (213) - January 1992

Only four innings later, and the 18-year-old had his first century in Australia.

In his first of four centuries at the Sydney Cricket Ground (three Tests, one ODI), Tendulkar was too good for Craig McDermott, Bruce Reid, Merv Hughes and debutant spinner Shane Warne.

FEATURE: 'The kid can play': When Sachin arrived Down Under

From the Vault: Teenage Tendulkar turns it on in Sydney

114 (161) - February 1992

The Little Master put an exclamation mark on his debut tour Down Under with another century in the final Test in Perth.

Earlier this week, the man himself named it as his favourite of all.

114 at Perth in 1992! https://t.co/XMlTYLoKwa — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 21, 2023

The teenager finished the series as India's leading run-scorer with 368 runs and announced the cricketing world that this 'schoolboy prodigy' was the real deal.

From the Vault: Sachin shines with famous WACA hundred

116 (191) - December 1999

Tendulkar returned to Australia for a Test series for the first time in seven years as captain of India for the 1999-2000 series. In the second Test in Melbourne, the Little Master played some breathtaking shots against Shane Warne as he played a counter-attacking innings as his teammates faltered.

After coming to the crease at 2-11, Tendulkar reached his century with the team score on 9-189 before eventually falling to a Damien Fleming short ball.

From the Vault: Sachin's lone-hand hundred keeps India afloat

93 (103) - January 2000

Not a century, but Tendulkar's second-highest ODI score in Australia, and it came against a mean Pakistan attack down in Hobart.

Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Saqlain Mushtaq couldn't control the Little Master who had India in a good position in their chase of Pakistan's 262. However, a special delivery from Abdul Razzaq ended his terrific innings seven runs short of three figures.

Vintage Sachin puts Pakistan to the sword in Hobart

241no (436) - January 2004

Where do you begin with Tendulkar's SCG epic?

Sachin had been in a dry spell and a run of low scores leading into the Sydney Test that had punters wondering whether the Indian legend's best was behind him.

What transpired was a 10-hour, 436-ball innings for the ages. Famously, Tendulkar self-imposed a ban on the cover drive as he looked to return to his top form, and it worked in spectacular fashion. With dogged determination and an incredible show of concentration, the Little Master would have surely finished a whole lot more than 241 had captain Sourav Ganguly not declared the innings closed at 7-705.

FEATURE: Sachin's highest in Australia one of his very best

From the Vault: Super Sachin's SCG special in 2004

154no (243) - January 2008

The first of three Tendulkar's three hundreds on India's 2007-08 tour of Australia came in the New Year's Test in Sydney, which also marked his third Test ton at the ground.

The match will be forever remembered for Michael Clarke's 11th-hour heroics with the ball but should be equally remembered for a wide range of high-quality batting.

Andrew Symonds, VVS Laxman, Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey and of course Tendulkar all scored centuries with the Little Master's a pivotal knock that put India into a strong position after the first innings.

Sachin's Sydney love-affair continues with majestic 154no

153 (205) - January 2008

Only three weeks later and Sachin was at it again, cashing in on a very flat Adelaide Oval wicket to register his sixth and final Test ton in Australia.

Interestingly, Tendulkar had a relatively poor record on the traditionally batter-friendly Adelaide surface (averaging 20.33 from six knocks) leading into this innings, but any doubts were extinguished early on with an array of beautiful drives straight and through the covers.

The Little Master was especially aggressive against the spin of Brad Hogg and brought up the 17th score of 150-plus in his Test career of just over 200 balls.

Tendulkar dazzles with driving display in big Adelaide ton

117no (120) - March 2008

Incredibly, it took Sachin 39 matches to register three figures in ODI cricket on Australian soil.

But he saved his sole one-day century for an important moment, the first final of the tri-series against Australia.

His unbeaten, match-winning innings came against the a bowling attack of Brett Lee, Nathan Bracken, Mitchell Johnson and Brad Hogg as he steered India to victory with 25 balls remaining. Notably, Tendulkar backed it up with 91 in the second final as India won again, clinching a tri-series victory in Australia for the first time.