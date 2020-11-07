Rebel WBBL|06

WBBL wrap: Sixers go top of the table, 'Gades win thriller

In their first meeting since last season's WBBL Final, the Adelaide Strikers have turned the tables on the Brisbane Heat, with three games to come today

7 November 2020, 07:02 PM AEST

