WBBL wrap: Sixers go top of the table, 'Gades win thriller

Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes

By Laura Jolly at North Sydney Oval

Ashleigh Gardner starred with the bat before two teenage quicks did the job with the ball to lead the Sydney Sixers to a nervy nine-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

After Gardner’s speedy 53 helped set the Hurricanes a target of 150, Stella Campbell – who only finished her high school exams on Monday – struck two early blows to remove both Hobart openers inside the power play.

Hayley Matthews smacked three sixes in a 34-run stand with Nicola Carey (38), but 17-year-old Hayley Silver-Holmes got the key breakthrough when she had the West Indian caught on the boundary, following up with the scalp of hard-hitting South African Chloe Tryon (10).

It was left to Carey to try and steer the Hurricanes to an unlikely win, but after she was brilliantly caught by Marizanne Kapp off the bowling of leg-spinner Dane van Niekerk, the target proved out of reach of the Hobart tail as they ended their 20 overs on 8-140.

Earlier, Alyssa Healy handed the Sixers a flying start when she hammered two early maximums but holed out to the off-spin of Matthews for an 18-ball 21.

Ellyse Perry stroked five boundaries in her 31-ball 35, but the biggest fireworks came from Gardner, who hammered three huge sixes on her way to 53 from just 35 deliveries.

Her rampage was ended by 15-year-old leg-spinner Amy Smith, who picked up a second scalp three balls later when she bowled Erin Burns.

Smith, who turns 16 in a week, finished her three overs with impressive figures of 2-10, while two further strikes from Matthews – who finished with 3-15 – helped restrict the Sixers to 6-149.

Melbourne Renegades beat Sydney Thunder by two runs

By Sam Ferris at Hurstville Oval

The Melbourne Renegades caused the season's biggest upset by defeating the table-topping Sydney Thunder in a thriller at Hurstville Oval.

It was first versus last on Saturday and after the Renegades were bowled out for just 110 due to Sammy-Jo Johnson's tournament-best 4-26, it looked as though the Thunder would continue their unbeaten run in WBBL|06.

But a dogged bowling display by Melbourne suffocated the Thunder's batting line-up to leave them needing 19 with three wickets in hand from the final over.

However, there was one last twist in the match when Lauren Smith, who had taken 2-15 with the ball, crashed three balls to the boundary start the last over from birthday girl Rosemary Mair and tip the balance back to the home side.

But there would be no denying the Renegades, as Mair held her nerve to secure the win by just two runs.

The see-sawing battle began when the Thunder sent in Melbourne's under-performing batting line-up that had not scored 120 this season.

Johnson, the spinners and excellent defensive fielding kept the Renegades in check, but the difficult scoring was a sign of things to come.

The Thunder re-jigged their batting order, promoting youngster Phoebe Litchfield to opener but the side in green managed just 2-19 from six-over powerplay.

While the scoring was slow the Thunder had the firepower to turn it around, but the losses of skipper Rachael Haynes run out for three and England captain Heather Knight caught and bowled by Sophie Molinuex put the Renegades in the box seat.

With 18 balls remaining, the Thunder needed 35 and just as Rachel Trenaman looked to get going she was trapped lbw by Aussie leg-spinner Georgia Wareham for 26 and the writing was on the wall.

But Smith's late cameo breathed new life into the match before Mair, who was celebrating her 22nd birthday, hit the block hole twice to finish the over and secure the much-needed win for the Renegades.

Adelaide Strikers beat Brisbane Heat by 18 runs

By Laura Jolly at North Sydney Oval

The Adelaide Strikers have claimed an exciting 18-run victory over the Brisbane Heat in a replay of last year's Rebel WBBL final at North Sydney Oval.

After Katie Mack's 50 and Laura Wolvaardt's 46 carried the Adelaide team to 8-153, an impressive bowling display led by Darcie Brown (1-17) and Amanda-Jade Wellington (2-19) restricted the reigning champions to 8-135.

The chase started brightly as Heat openers Georgia Redmayne and Maddy Green put on 79 for the first wicket, the former bringing up her first fifty for the Heat, and the fifth half-century of her WBBL career, from 37 deliveries.

Green was unlucky to be run out on 25, diving when her bat bounced despite being over the line, and a searing yorker from 17-year-old quick Brown had Heat skipper Jess Jonassen bowled for three.

The momentum swung when Sarah Coyte claimed the key wicket of Redmayne on 65 from 47 balls, while a double-strike from leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington removed Laura Kimmince (8) and Amelia Kerr (3), the latter falling to a double-act that saw the ball ricochet off the hands of Madeline Penna, and a diving Tahlia McGrath hang on to a brilliant catch.

Pressure mounting, the wickets continued to tumble, as Grace Harris holed out for 10 and Nadine de Klerk (6) was run out thanks to a brilliant throw from Brown in the deep.

Earlier, Mack brought up a half-century from 36 deliveries to lay the foundation for a hefty Strikers total.

The opener reached fifty for the first time since WBBL|03, while the in-form Wolvaardt fell just shy of her third fifty of the season when she was dismissed for a 39-ball 46.

A collapse of 5-10 stifled the run rate, before Coyte struck two final-over Sixes to lift the Adelaide side to 8-153.

Melbourne Stars v Perth Scorchers

Australia captain Meg Lanning comes up against her former team, the Perth Scorchers in today's late game. The match will be broadcast on Seven, Fox Cricket and Kayo with radio coverage provided by ABC Grandstand.