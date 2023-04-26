Weber WBBL|09

WBBL brings in player draft for overseas superstars

A major contracting shake-up for the Big Bash leagues will see a draft introduced for WBBL|09 that will largely mirror the system used in the BBL amid an explosion of player wages

Laura Jolly

26 April 2023, 01:01 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

