Rebel WBBL|06

Bubble and squeak: WBBL set for pressure-cooker run home

How teams handle the off-field pressures of close confines in the WBBL Village could go a long way to determining who makes the final four in this unique season

Laura Jolly

15 November 2020, 07:42 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo