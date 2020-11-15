Bubble and squeak: WBBL set for pressure-cooker run home

Renegades roar to hand Stars first defeat in epic derby

Momentum and resilience will be everything heading into hectic final week of the Rebel WBBL regular season.

With 24 matches left to be played across six days, Brisbane Heat wicketkeeper Georgia Redmayne is expecting a gruelling test of both mental and physical fatigue in what is looming as a knife-edge race for the top four.

As it stands, third to seventh on the WBBL|06 table are separated by just two points (one win).

While tight contests for semi-final berths are nothing new, the situation all eight teams find themselves in is like none they have faced before.

All eight teams are housed in twin hotels – also known as the WBBL Village – in Sydney Olympic Park, creating a potential pressure cooker where teams could thrive or wilt.

"It's going to be a real test of both physical and mental fatigue this tournament," Redmayne said after the Heat romped to a 10-wicket win over the Hurricanes on Sunday.

"Lots of games in a short period of time is tough on the body and the mental side of it, you're away from home for a long period of time and you're restricted in what you're doing.

"It's an endurance not a sprint. It will be nice to see the end of the tournament, the team that wins they'll really deserve it."

Thunder pace bowler Hannah Darlington said it was likely the team who was best able to handle the challenges thrown at them in the bubble who would succeed in the tournament.

"This is the first year in the Big Bash where you could say the best team may not win, it would be the team who could handle everything that was thrown at them the best," Darlington said.

"That's definitely going to be the case in the upcoming games and there's no excuses because every team is in the same boat."

An enormous effort was put into the hub to make it as comfortable for the players as possible – entertainment has included golf simulators, pool tables, trivia nights, themed meal nights, a free barista as well as psychological support has been provided.

Movement outside of the hub was limited to exercise for the first few weeks of the tournament but have been relaxed somewhat following a week without local transmission in Sydney.

Those housed in the Village can now leave to buy takeaway meals and coffee, beach and golf trips have been organised to provide a break from the hotel-gym-cricket ground routine, while other escapes can be approved if shown to be COVID-safe.

"You have your ups and downs in the village sometimes," Redmayne noted. "We went through a bit of trough at one stage but I think everyone is feeding off that winning momentum now.

"We're much more settled in. There's been a few more freedoms now which is really nice given the lack of community spread here in NSW.

"I think everyone is enjoying going on more walks and that type of thing to get out of the village itself. It's a good environment and our Heat team we all get along really well and enjoy our time together."

The WBBL is on track to become just the second competition to start and finish a full season since the onset on COVID19, without sacrificing matches; Super Netball was the first.

Scorchers batter Chloe Piparo said while living in the confines of the bubble had its challenges, she understood the need for the restrictions.

"The bubble has been okay, it hasn't been great, but it hadn't been bad either," Piparo said.

"We're just really glad to be playing. We know the restrictions need to be tight to make sure the competition keeps going and if anything gets in the way of that, the competition might fall apart.

"We know what we need to do and there's only two weeks to go now."

WBBL|06 form guide Last five results (most recent first)

Melbourne Stars: LWWWW Perth Scorchers: WWWWL Brisbane Heat: WWWLL Sydney Thunder: LLLWL Sydney Sixers: LLLLW Hobart Hurricanes: LWWLL Adelaide Strikers: WLLWW Melbourne Renegades: WLLLW