WBBL's ace up the sleeve as Sydney's big wet wreaks havoc

Sydney's big wet wreaked havoc with the start of the Rebel WBBL season, forcing five of eight encounters to be washed out across Sunday and Monday.

Just five matches were abandoned or washed out across the previous five WBBL tournaments – in just two days, that figure has been doubled.

While there are no reserve days for regular season matches or semi-finals in WBBL|06, there is one new addition to the tournament this season that will provide back-up should Sydney's fickle weather threaten the business end of the tournament.

For the first time, there is a reserve day for the tournament decider on November 28.

The change was made following last season's rain affected KFC BBL final at the SCG, which saw the Sixers best the Stars in a 12-over-a-side contest.

"I think that's great," Melbourne Stars captain Meg Lanning told cricket.com.au on Monday.

"Once you get to the end of the tournament you want a game to be played and with the weather around in Sydney sometimes it can be tricky.

"The more chances we have got games to get ahead and get a result, I think that's a really good thing for the competition."

Relentless rain lashed Sydney throughout the opening two days of WBBL|06 and while the Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat played through light precipitation to post first-up victories on Sunday morning, the next five matches that followed were abandoned, three without a ball being bowled.

And after fears the final match between Sydney Sixers and the Strikers would go the same way on Monday afternoon, a 15-over interrupted game was enough to get a result.

Lanning and her Thunder counterpart Rachael Haynes were among those left frustrated on Monday after successful washouts.

"It's not the ideal way to start the tournament, it feels like we've had a couple of centre-wicket practice sessions to be honest," Lanning said.

"(But) both games we've actually started really well, so although we haven't been able to get a result, we've been able to get a taste of it, so that's the way we're looking at it."

All eight teams are based in a Sydney hub for the duration of the five-week tournament, theoretically giving rise to the potential of rescheduling some or all of the lost matches.

Both captains agreed they would welcome any such move, but acknowledged significant logistical implications could make it impossible.

Not least of those obstacles is the hectic schedule from next weekend onwards.

There is a four-day gap before three matches are played at Showground Stadium and one at Drummoyne Oval on Saturday, followed by another four matches on Sunday.

Every club will also play one mid-week match across the following two weeks – on top of two matches each weekend - and every team will squeeze in two mid-week games leading into the final weekend of the regular season.

"It would be nice if that could happen," Lanning said. "There's a lot of complexities to it and whether it's even possible I'm not sure.

"Everyone wants to play as much cricket as they can and unfortunately the weather hasn't played nice for the first couple of days.

"At the moment we're not expecting (rescheduled matches) to happen but if it was to, I think everyone would be pretty on board with it."

Haynes concurred, telling cricket.com.au, "At the end of the day we want to play cricket, this season has been a long time coming and this really is our opportunity and our moment."