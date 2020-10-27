Rebel WBBL|06

WBBL's ace up the sleeve as Sydney's big wet wreaks havoc

More games have already been lost to wet weather this season than in the competition's history, but lessons were learned from last year's BBL final

Laura Jolly in Sydney

27 October 2020, 09:52 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo