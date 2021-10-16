WBBL cleared to proceed amid Hobart lockdown

Mel Jones predicts her WBBL|07 top four

This weekend's WBBL matches will proceed as scheduled after fruitful negotiations between Cricket Australia and the Tasmanian government, with Hobart in the grip of a COVID-related snap three-day lockdown.

Four Weber WBBL|07 games are scheduled to be played at Blundstone Arena across Saturday and Sunday, and while all will go ahead, no crowds will be allowed to attend.

Southern Tasmania was thrown into the snap lockdown from 6pm on Friday after a COVID-positive man who had entered the state from New South Wales escaped hotel quarantine in Hobart and was later located at a residence in the city's northern suburbs.

Seven of the eight WBBL clubs are already in Tasmania. The Perth Scorchers were due to fly in on Friday ahead of their first match against the Brisbane Heat on Sunday, but delayed those travel plans, and will now fly in on Saturday afternoon.

The Hobart Hurricanes will play the Melbourne Renegades this afternoon from 3.40pm AEDT, before the Adelaide Strikers meet the Sydney Thunder on Saturday night from 7.05pm AEDT.

Both matches will be shown live on Seven, Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports, with ABC Grandstand providing radio commentary.

The Brisbane Heat are scheduled to play the Perth Scorchers from 10.15am AEDT on Sunday, before the Hurricanes back up against the Sydney Sixers at 1.40pm AEDT.

Again, both matches will be shown live on Seven, Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports, with ABC Grandstand providing radio commentary.

Healy guides Sixers to wet win over Stars in WBBL opener

CA's head of Big Bash Leagues, Alistair Dobson, said: "The league and all eight clubs are incredibly thankful to the Tasmanian Government for allowing the Weber WBBL to safely continue in Hobart this weekend.

"We'd also like to express our gratitude to players and staff from all clubs, plus match officials, broadcast partners and venue staff for their understanding as we worked through the final details with the Tasmanian Government.

"The experience gained from last summer means all involved in the Weber WBBL are well prepared to do whatever necessary to conduct a safe and successful competition this year."

The situation in Hobart also impacted yesterday's Marsh One-Day Cup match between Western Australia and Tasmania in Perth. The first ball was pushed back an hour as the Tasmania players waited for clearance from WA police to leave their hotel, but the game got underway without issue, with Tasmania romping to a rare victory in Perth.

While Hobart's snap lockdown is due to end before the next lot of WBBL fixtures on Tuesday, the emergence of further cases or an extension of the lockdown could yet have significant impacts on the second half of the WBBL season.

The first 24 matches of WBBL|07 are scheduled to be played on the island state, with games split between Hobart and Launceston, before the competition is due to move to Western Australia, South Australia and northern Queensland.

The seventh WBBL season got off to a soggy start on Thursday night when the Sydney Sixers took out a rain-reduced encounter against the Melbourne Stars by six wickets.

Players from Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra underwent 14 days of hotel quarantine on arrival in Tasmania and were released one week before the start of the season.

