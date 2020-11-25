Battle of the batters looms in first WBBL semi-final

Inside look at the unique WBBL|06 season

The WBBL's two strongest top orders will meet in a mouth-watering semi-final clash of the titans at North Sydney Oval tonight.

Meg Lanning's Melbourne Stars claimed bragging rights over the Perth Scorchers both times the teams met during the regular season, but that will count for nothing if they cannot find a way to stop the in-form Perth opening duo Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney on a batting paradise.

Having been struck by the storm that was Alyssa Healy's blitzkrieg on Sunday, Stars captain Lanning believes her attack will have taken important lessons away from their five-wicket loss, as they prepare to face the tournament's strongest opening combination.

Mooney and Devine both sit in the top three on the Rebel WBBL|06 runs tally, with Lanning splitting the pair in second position.

"We would have loved to have won those games, but they were close and it was good to be under that pressure," Lanning told cricket.com.au.

"Mooney and Devine are in excellent form and are always very hard to play against. But it comes down to execution on the day."

Lanning pointed to the depth in the Stars' squad as an advantage heading into their first WBBL finals campaign.

"Elyse Villani at the top of the order has taken the game on really well and Tess Flintoff with the ball has bowled some really nice overs at the back end for us," she continued.

"We feel like we've got some good depth and good variety in our attack and we don't really rely on one or two people which is really important."

The big-name Scorchers recruits flexed their muscle at North Sydney last weekend, hitting back-to-back century opening stands.

The first of those resulted in a 10-wicket win over the Hobart Hurricanes, but the second ended in a disastrous collapse against the Adelaide Strikers, with the Scorchers losing 7-38 in a shock defeat.

"We'll a have a really honest debrief and review (of that result) but there were plenty of good things to take out of it," Devine told cricket.com.au.

"There are a lot of good things that are happening with bat, ball and in the field.

"It really helps that we've played our last two games at North Sydney Oval.

"We're going to take a lot from that."

Devine, who returned from a back injury last weekend but did not bowl, declared herself ready to wield the ball in the semi-final, while the Scorchers also hold hopes allrounder Heather Graham will return from a knee niggle.

"It's nice to be able to contribute with bat and ball," Devine said.

"I've had (the back issue) a couple of times before so I knew pretty quickly what it was and it was a bugger it took me out of a couple of games but I knew with the right recovery I'd be back into it."

Elyse Villani sent a scare through the Stars camp on Sunday after sitting out their fielding innings with a hamstring complaint, but the star opener trained on Tuesday and seems set to play.

The Stars made one change to their squad of 15 announced just a few hours before the bat flip, with Georgia Gall returning to the squad following a finger injury, with Anna Lanning making way.

Squads

Melbourne Stars: Meg Lanning (c), Katherine Brunt, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavi Devchand, Mignon du Preez, Holly Ferling, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Alana King, Georgia Gall, Erin Osborne, Nat Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Elyse Villani

Perth Scorchers: Sophie Devine (c), Megan Banting, Jemma Barsby, Samantha Betts, Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sarah Glenn, Heather Graham, Amy Jones, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

Form (Most recent first)

Melbourne Stars: LLWWLWWWWW

Perth Scorchers: LWLLWWWWWL

Head-to-head

The Stars claimed bragging rights both times the teams met during the regular season.

When they first played at North Sydney Oval on November 7, Lanning and Sciver starred as the Stars romped to an eight-wicket win.

Devine (11), Mooney (19) and Nicole Bolton (2) all fell cheaply, before a fighting 29 from Heather Graham added some respectability to the score line.

But it was a dominant display from the Stars bowling attack as they dismissed their rivals for 118, with Sciver (2-23) and leg-spinner Alana King (2-16) the key destroyers with the ball.

Lanning then hit an unbeaten on 51 from 38 balls and was assisted by Sciver's rapid 33 not out as the Melbourne club chased down their target in 15.2 overs.

It was a must closer affair when the sides met for a second time at Hurstville Oval on November 17.

Half-centuries from Lanning (57) and South Africa import Mignon du Preez (55no) helped the Stars to a decent total of 6-149 before the bowlers Beth Mooney and the Scorchers to 8-143.

Without Devine, who was sidelined with a back injury, Mooney took it upon herself to lead the pursuit.

But when she was dismissed by the impressive Alana King for 45, the Stars saw an opening and took full advantage, with spin twins King and Sophie Day turned the screws, combining for 5-31 from eight overs to turn the match.

What's been going right?

For the Stars, the return of Meg Lanning has been everything the club could have hoped for, as have been the contributions from their overseas stars. Lanning has formed a strong partnership with Elyse Villani at the top of the order, easing the pressure on her former Australia teammate and allowing her to play her natural, aggressive game. The form of South Africa's Mignon du Preez, England's Natalie Sciver and Australia allrounder Annabel Sutherland have also allowed the Stars openers to go hard, knowing there is plenty of batting to back them up.

With the ball, Sciver and her England teammate Katherine Brunt have led the pace attack, with Sciver in devastating form.

Youngsters including pacer Tess Flintoff, Alana King and Sophie Day have thrived under the responsibility handed to them by Lanning and coach Trent Woodhill.

For the Scorchers, the huge move made to sign Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney has delivered in spades, with the pair occupying two of the top three spots in the league runs table alongside Lanning.

Signing England leg-spinner Sarah Glenn was another masterstroke, while pace bowler Taneale Preschel has enjoyed her best ever season with the ball.

What hasn't gone to plan?

Not a lot has gone wrong for the Stars, however they have lost some momentum with defeats in their final two regular season matches. They had already secured top spot on the table, so motivation may have been a factor, but they will need to be switched on coming into Wednesday's semi-final.

For Perth, the middle order is a concern, particularly if Devine and/or Mooney fall cheaply. Amy Jones should continue to improve after returning from a quad injury but their shock collapse against the Strikers last Sunday should serve as a wake-up call. They will be hoping Heather Graham can return from a knee niggle to bolster the middle.

