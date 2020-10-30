Taylor set to make a splash as WBBL hopes for dry spell

Stafanie Taylor will make her Rebel WBBL return for the Adelaide Strikers this weekend, but injured captain Suzie Bates remains on the sidelines as the league and its players desperately hope Sydney's forecast improves.

Five matches were lost to wet weather during last weekend's opening round of matches – doubling the total number of abandoned games in the league's history – and further storms and heavy rainfall are forecast for this weekend.

Eight games are due to be played across two days at Showground Stadium and Drummoyne Oval, beginning with the Strikers' showdown against the Sydney Thunder.

Taylor missed Adelaide's first two matches while in hotel quarantine, but after a several days of training following her release on Monday the West Indies star is ready to play, however Bates is still working to overcome a shoulder injury sustained during the ODIs against Australia earlier this month.

The Thunder welcome back young gun Phoebe Litchfield, who missed last weekend's game due to school commitments, for their matches against the Strikers and the Heat.

"Last year, I was lucky enough to score runs and hopefully this year I can do the same," Litchfield said.

"But teams are going to have plans to me, and I think that's just about being able to adapt to that and find other ways to score."

Meanwhile Sydney Sixers allrounder Angela Reakes is looking forward to taking on her old team Melbourne Stars when the sides meet in a highly anticipated Saturday night blockbuster at Showground Stadium.

Reakes, who returned to the Sixers after two years with the Stars and after missing last season with an Achilles injury, hopes the weather won't spoilt a chance to take on her former teammates.

"I'm excited, it'll be interesting to see … it's definitely a different looking (Stars) team to the last time I was there," Reakes said on Friday.

"I haven't (checked the forecast) because last weekend I looked at it and it wasn't great and it stayed not great, so this weekend I'm going to go with a new tact.

"But I opened my blinds this morning and there was glaring sun so hopefully that sticks around."

Brisbane Heat have named an unchanged squad, while the Hobart Hurricanes have added local replacement player Nell Bryson Smith to their 14-player group for the weekend's matches.

Perth Scorchers, who are looking to claim their first win under new coach Shelley Nitschke, are another side looking to bounce back after a tough first weekend.

They are set to come up against a Melbourne Renegades outfit determined to get on the winners' list after successive washouts on Sunday.

The Renegades remain without injured fast bowler Lea Tahuhu, who is still working to overcome the side strain suffered during the trans-Tasman limited-overs matches earlier this month.

All eight teams will again be in action on Sunday.

Catch the Showground Stadium action on 7Cricket, Fox Cricket, or live streamed via Kayo and the CA Live app. All Drummoyne Oval matches will be streamed live on the CA Live app, WBBL Facebook Page and Kayo. There will also be coverage on ABC radio.

FIXTURES

Thunder v Strikers| Saturday 12.15pm AEDT | Showground Stadium | Seven, Kayo, Fox Cricket

Renegades v Scorchers | Saturday 2.30pm AEDT | Drummoyne Oval | cricket.com.au live stream

Heat v Hurricanes | Saturday 3.40pm AEDT | Showground Stadium | Seven, Kayo, Fox Cricket

Sixers v Stars | Saturday 7.05pm AEDT | Showground Stadium | Seven, Kayo, Fox Cricket

---

Strikers v Scorchers | Sunday 9.30am AEDT | Drummoyne Oval | cricket.com.au live stream

Thunder v Heat | Sunday 10.20am AEDT | Showground Stadium | Seven, Kayo, Fox Cricket

Renegades v Sixers | Sunday 1.45pm AEDT | Showground Stadium | Seven, Kayo, Fox Cricket

Hurricanes v Stars | Sunday 2.30pm AEDT | Drummoyne Oval | cricket.com.au live stream

SQUADS

Sydney Thunder: Rachael Haynes (c), Samantha Arnold, Sam Bates, Tammy Beaumont (Eng), Hannah Darlington, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail (SA), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight (Eng), Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Lauren Smith, Gabby Sutcliffe, Rachel Trenaman, Talia Wilson

Adelaide Strikers: Megan Schutt (c), Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath, Tegan McPharlin, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Katie Perkins (NZ), Alex Price, Stafanie Taylor (WI), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt (SA)

Melbourne Renegades: Amy Satterthwaite (c) (NZ), Makinley Blows, Maitlan Brown, Josie Dooley, Erin Fazackerley, Ella Hayward, Lizelle Lee (SA), Carly Leeson, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb

Perth Scorchers: Sophie Devine (c)(NZ), Megan Banting, Jemma Barsby, Samantha Betts, Nicole Bolton, Piepa Cleary, Sarah Glenn (Eng), Heather Graham, Amy Jones (Eng), Emma King, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

Brisbane Heat: Jess Jonassen (c), Maddy Green (NZ), Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Amelia Kerr (NZ), Nadine de Klerk (SA), Delissa Kimmince, Laura Kimmince, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

Hobart Hurricanes: Corinne Hall (c), Nell Bryson Smith, Nicola Carey, Brooke Hepburn, Erica Kershaw, Hayley Matthews (WI), Sasha Moloney, Rachel Priest (wk)(NZ), Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Thompson, Chloe Tryon (SA), Belinda Vakarewa

Sydney Sixers: Ellyse Perry (c), Sarah Aley, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Ashleigh Gardner, Lisa Griffith, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jodie Hicks, Emma Hughes, Marizanne Kapp (SA), Angela Reakes, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Dane Van Niekerk (SA)