Scorchers win Super Over thriller, Sixers unbeaten

Super Over required to separate Scorchers and Heat

The Perth Scorchers have started their Weber WBBL|07 campaign with a thrilling Super Over victory over the Brisbane Heat, as they pulled off one of the great fightback wins.

Heat captain Jess Jonassen's 3-16 had helped restrict the Scorchers to 7-137, and her team looked well on track in reply before a stunning collapse saw them lose 7-43, finishing their 20 overs on 9-137.

FULL SCORECARD

An entertaining Super Over battle of the South Africans saw Anneke Bosch smack 11 runs from four Marizanne Kapp deliveries, setting the Scorchers 13 runs to win from Jonassen's over.

Two huge sixes from Scorchers skipper Sophie Devine got the job done, sealing an entertaining victory.

It was a stunning change in fortune after the Heat had looked on track for a convincing win at 2-92 in the 12th over.

The aggressive Grace Harris did the damage at the top of the order, finding the rope four times and clearing it twice in a 27-ball 41.

Sizzler of the Week: King's cracking caught and bowled

Useful contributions from Georgia Redmayne (18 from 13) and Jonassen (18 from 22) kept the Heat on track and although Harris was struck plumb lbw by Scorchers recruit Marizanne Kapp in the 12th over, the chase still appeared well in hand.

That rapidly changed as the Heat lost 5-19. Alana King took a stunning return catch to remove Laura Kimmince (8), then Mikayla Hinkley (1) and Bosch (14) both holed out to King at long on.

Brisbane needed 10 runs from the final over; what ensued had to be seen to be believed.

Bizarre run out in mad finish over as Perth force Super Over

Devine threw the ball to recruit Lilly Mills, a former Heat spinner appearing in just her second WBBL game. Nadine de Klerk swept her first delivery to the boundary, but a bizarre brain fade saw her run out four balls later.

A botched run out on the final ball saw the Heat level scores and force the Super Over.

Earlier, the Scorchers' restricted preparation after only arriving in Hobart late on Saturday evening showed as they were kept to 7-137.

Jonassen missed the recent international series against India with a leg injury but wasted no time making an impact in her return, dismissing her Scorchers counterpart Devine with her first delivery.

The left-arm spinner's second blow removed Scorchers first drop Chamari Athapaththu for 14, and after a rapid start that saw the Scorchers reach 2-67 in eight overs, the pressure was suddenly on Mooney and the middle order.

Regular wickets continued to fall as the Scorchers failed to find the momentum their innings needed, with Kapp (9), Heather Graham (6), King (12) and Mathilda Carmichael (5) removed cheaply.

But it was the dismissal of the set Mooney on 40, deceived by India leg-spinner Poonam Yadav, that proved the key momentum-changer.

Sixers survive scare to stay unbeaten in WBBL|07

Perry, Shafali star as Sixers survive a scare

Shafali Verma's first WBBL half-century and a fine all-round display from Ellyse Perry has helped the Sydney Sixers survive a scare against the Hobart Hurricanes, as they scraped to a five-wicket win with three balls to spare.

Another strong bowling display from the Sixers, led by Perry (2-9) and Maitlan Brown (2-23) restricted the Hurricanes to 9-125, but when Alyssa Healy (3) and Ashleigh Gardner (3) departed cheaply, the Sydney club looked wobbly at 2-14.

FULL SCORECARD

A 63-run partnership between Perry (27) and Verma (57) steadied the case and while both departed with runs still required, Nicole Bolton (17no) and Maitlan Brown (4no) sealed the final-over win.

Healy could not back up her blazing knock from the tournament opener, with a searing delivery from Australian teammate Tayla Vlaeminck rattling her stumps. Gardner became Molly Strano's first wicket in purple, stumped by Rachel Priest, a fate also suffered by Perry 10 overs later after she had dug in alongside Verma.

Shafali strikes her first WBBL half-century

The India teenager reached her first WBBL fifty from 45 balls and after an unnaturally sedate innings she opened her shoulders in the 18th over with 24 runs required, smacking three boundaries in four Vlaeminck deliveries to put the Sixers within reach of victory.

Strano (3-19) collected her third to end Verma's 50-ball innings, then Nicola Carey raised hopes of an unlikely Hobart win when she bowled Angela Reakes with the first ball of the final over, but Brown held her nerve to ice victory with a boundary.

Radha plucks a brilliant one-handed catch

Earlier, Hobart's new-look batting line-up again failed to fire. Perry removed both Hobart openers inside the powerplay, while Radha Yadav took a brilliant one-handed catch to remove Mignon du Preez (1).

Teenage India batter Richa Ghosh hit three maximums in a crucial run-a-ball 46, but received little assistance; Sasha Moloney (22) was the next highest scorer.

The match had originally been scheduled for the afternoon, but was switched with the clash between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat, following the Scorchers' late arrival into Hobart on Saturday evening.