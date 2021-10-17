Weber WBBL|07

Scorchers win Super Over thriller, Sixers unbeaten

The Perth Scorchers come out on top after a topsy-turvy battle with the Brisbane Heat, while Shafali Verma starred as the Sydney Sixers got the better of the Hobart Hurricanes

Laura Jolly

17 October 2021, 05:30 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

