WBBL|06: The run home for each club

1st: Melbourne Stars (15 points)

Played 10 | Won 6 | Lost 1 | NR 3 | NRR 1.25

The run home

Nov 17 v Scorchers (Hurstville)

Nov 18 v Hurricanes (Hurstville)

Nov 21 v Heat (Drummoyne)

Nov 22 v Sixers (North Sydney Oval)

The Stars are all-but locked in for their first WBBL finals campaign but the final week of matches will still provide a chance for Meg Lanning's team to test themselves against some of the other leading contenders. The Sydney hub means there are no home finals to play for, and the Stars' strong position on the table means they have the luxury of managing their players through four matches in six days – including Katherine Brunt, who will sit out Tuesday's game – but they will nonetheless be eager not to lose momentum ahead of the finals.

Lanning whacks awesome fifty in the Power Play

2nd: Perth Scorchers (12 points)

Played 10 | Won 5 | Lost 3 | NR 2 | NRR 0.354

The run home

Nov 17 v Stars (Hurstville)

Nov 18 v Heat (Hurstville)

Nov 21 v Hurricanes (North Sydney)

Nov 22 v Strikers (North Sydney)

The Scorchers are on a roll after winning four matches in a row, but this week will present a significant test for the club, not least of all because Sophie Devine is set to miss at least their next two matches with a lower back injury. England star Amy Jones will return from a quad injury to bolster the top order in Devine's absence, while Beth Mooney, the competition's leading run scorer with 322, will step in as captain.

Scorchers win over Thunder soured by Devine injury

3rd: Brisbane Heat (10 points)

Played 10 | Won 4 | Lost 4 | NR 2 | NRR 0.32

The run home

Nov 17 v Sixers (Showground)

Nov 18 v Scorchers (Hurstville)

Nov 21 v Stars (Drummoyne)

Nov 22 v Renegades (North Sydney Oval)

The two-time reigning champions have gained some momentum heading into the business end of the tournament, but they are set to be tested by a run home that features matches against the top two ranked teams and a Sydney Sixers outfit hurting after a string of defeats.

Heat torch Hobart for huge win to soar back into finals picture

4th: Sydney Thunder (10 points)

Played 10 | Won 4 | Lost 4 | NR 2 | NRR 0.066

The run home

Nov 17 v Renegades (Showground)

Nov 18 v Sixers (Showground)

Nov 21 v Strikers (Drummoyne)

Nov 22 v Hurricanes (Drummoyne)

After a strong start to the season the Thunder's campaign has been derailed somewhat by four losses, and their reliance on the batting form of Rachael Haynes and Heather Knight has been shown up. However, with a run home that includes games against the teams ranked 6-8, they are a strong chance to retain their spot in the top four.

Thunder hold their nerve in another Hurstville thriller

5th: Sydney Sixers (10 points)

Played 10 | Won 4 | Lost 4 | NR 2 | NRR -0.003

The run home

Nov 17 v Heat (Showground)

Nov 18 v Thunder (Showground)

Nov 21 v Renegades (North Sydney)

Nov 22 v Stars (North Sydney)

After four consecutive losses, you sense the Sixers star-studded line-up is poised to explode. They will be tested with matches against three of the top four teams, and have a cloud hanging over the availability of allrounder Ashleigh Gardner, who was subbed out of their loss to the Strikers with concussion, while pacer Hayley Silver-Holmes is battling a foot injury. In good news, left-arm quick Lauren Cheatle is poised to play her first match in magenta since WBBL|04, following shoulder surgery.

Perry perfect with bat and ball

6th: Adelaide Strikers (9 points)

Played 10 | Won 4 | Lost 5 | NR 1 | NRR -0.07

The run home

Nov 17 v Hurricanes (Hurstville)

Nov 18 v Renegades (Showground)

Nov 21 v Thunder (Drummoyne)

Nov 22 v Scorchers (North Sydney)

The Strikers have suffered a significant blow with captain Suzie Bates ruled out of the tournament with a shoulder injury. She will remain with the group until next Monday before returning home to New Zealand for shoulder surgery. They cannot afford any slip-ups against lower-ranked Renegades and Hurricanes if they are to stay in the running for finals, and will also need at least one upset against the Thunder and Scorchers.

Strikers surprise to hand Sixers fourth straight loss

7th: Hobart Hurricanes (8 points)

Played 10 | Won 3 | Lost 5 | NR 2 | NRR -0.59

The run home

Nov 17 v Strikers (Hurstville)

Nov 18 v Stars (Hurstville)

Nov 21 v Scorchers (North Sydney)

Nov 22 v Thunder (Drummoyne)

The Hurricanes have been oh so close on several occasions this tournament and showed what they can produce when everything clicks in their dominant win over the Sixers. They will need to recapture that form if they are to upset a couple of title contenders over the next week but with a team full of x-factor, you can never completely discount the Hurricanes.

Priest smashes Sixers to cause Canes upset

8th: Melbourne Renegades (6 points)

Played 10 | Won 2 | Lost 7 | NR 2 | NRR- 1.08

The run home

Nov 17 v Thunder (Showground)

Nov 18 v Strikers (Showground)

Nov 21 v Sixers (North Sydney)

Nov 22 v Heat (Drummoyne)

The Renegades have only the slimmest of chances of making the top four and would need a number of other results to fall in their favour, but there remains a mathematical chance. More likely, they have a chance to pick up several more upset wins after their stunning win over the Stars, and can have their say on how the top four shapes up.