WBBL wrap: Bates injured again as Stars stay unbeaten

Melbourne Stars beat Adelaide Strikers by five wickets

Stars beat Strikers to maintain unbeaten record

The Melbourne Stars have posted a fifth-consecutive victory in the Rebel WBBL, claiming a five-wicket win over the Adelaide Strikers at Blacktown International Sportspark.

Set 141 for victory, Stars captain Meg Lanning departed for just 11 early in the chase but Mignon du Preez and Elyse Villani ensured their club remain the sole unbeaten side in WBBL|06.

Lanning, the tournament’s leading run-scorer, looked ominous early when she smacked birthday girl Tahlia McGrath over the rope for six, but was caught at cover an over later.

A 92-run stand between Villani and du Preez kept the Stars’ chase on track and when the former holed out on 46 from 43 deliveries, South African du Preez only upped the ante, bringing up her half-century with a six.



She was eventually bowled for a 51-ball 61 to leave three runs required from the final over, before Anna Lanning iced victory with a boundary with three balls to spare.

More worrying for the Strikers was an injury to captain Suzie Bates, who was forced from the field during the Stars’ chase.

Bates was making her return from the shoulder strain that ruled her out of the first part of the tournament but appeared to reinjure the joint throwing the ball from the deep.

Adelaide were also without West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor, who is carrying a quad niggle.

Earlier, Stars import Natalie Sciver handed her side a dream start, trapping Strikers opener McGrath (5) lbw with her first delivery of the match.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Day picked up the key wicket of Bates, stumped for 26, and while Laura Wolvaardt continued her outstanding form with a 40-ball 46, her departure, bowled by teenage pacer Tess Flintoff, was a critical blow.

A late 29 from 17 deliveries from Amanda-Jade Wellington gave the Strikers’ innings a boost, but their 7-140 was nowhere near enough against a Stars team in full flight.

Sciver finished with 4-29, while leg-spinner Alana King was miserly, leaking just 18 runs from her four overs.