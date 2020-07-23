New talent, familiar faces to target for WBBL|06

One group would have been watching the Women’s T20 World Cup closer than most earlier this year: the list managers of the Rebel WBBL.

The showpiece ICC event in February and March gave Big Bash clubs a close-up look at the world’s best players – and unearthed new talent to target now the WBBL contract embargo has lifted.

Others could make a return to the league, after timely reminders of what they are capable of.

And the stock of some of the world’s biggest out-of-contract stars will have risen, after dominant displays on the biggest stage.

In good news, the league and clubs have reinforced their commitment to bringing in overseas stars amid the ongoing pandemic.

The lack of international cricket this year could also have more players than ever eager for extra time on the park, particularly given the World Cup – albeit in the 50-over form – looming in New Zealand early next year.

With that in mind, Cricket.com.au has cast an eye over some of the top international talent clubs may look to target through the WBBL|06 contract period off the back of their T20 World Cup performances.

Shafali Verma (India)

One of the stories of the World Cup, Verma is just 16 years old but brings immense power and zero fear to her role at the top of the order for India.

In her first year of international cricket the hard-hitting teenager proved she is more than capable of matching it with the world’s best bowlers, notably striking a 34-ball 46 against New Zealand.

She is young, but both she and the Big Bash stand to benefit if she does make her way Down Under - if not this year, one in the not-so-distant future.

Jemimah Rodrigues (India)

Another top-order teenager in India’s batting line-up, Rodrigues has made a promising start to her international career. She did not enjoy the best World Cup campaign, with a top score of 34 against Bangladesh, but has already scored six T20I half-centuries.

After going viral for her antics on social media during the tournament, she is also likely to add plenty of fun to any team she is part of.

Sophie Ecclestone (England)

The 21-year-old left-arm spinner became the world’s top-ranked T20 bowler after a brilliant T20 World Cup campaign which saw her collect eight wickets at 6.12 in four matches, bowling with an economy rate of 3.23.

She’s yet to make an appearance in the Big Bash League but would surely feature in the discussions of any club looking to add a world-class spinner for WBBL|06.

Poonam Yadav (India)

Australia’s star-studded batting line-up will not forget the havoc the diminutive leg-spinner wrecked in the tournament opener in Sydney any time soon (although they had the last laugh in the final).

Poonam ripped through Australia in the opening game of the tournament taking 4-19, deceiving the likes of Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry with her super slow leggies.

She has expressed her interest in a Big Bash gig, so could well make a return to these shores later this year.

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)

Wolvaardt has appeared in the Big Bash previously but struggled to make an impact in her only season at the Brisbane Heat in WBBL|04, averaging 9 in a team that took out the title.

But the 21-year-old has made enormous strides in her T20 game since – progress she displayed in two stunning knocks during the World Cup.

She only had the chance to bat twice in the tournament, but made the most of it as she embraced her new role as a finisher, smashing 53 not out against Pakistan and an unbeaten 41 from 27 deliveries against Australia, which fell just short of steering her side into their maiden final.

Natalie Sciver (England)

Like many on this list, Sciver claimed a place in the ICC’s World Cup team of the tournament thanks to heroics with both bat and ball for England.

It was with the bat in particular that the 27-year-old allrounder shone, striking three fifties, including her 50 against South Africa in the opening game at the WACA Ground, and an unbeaten 59 against Thailand.

Sciver is no stranger to the Big Bash, having appeared in four of five seasons to date – two with the Stars and two with the Scorchers. Her contract with Perth finished at the end of WBBL|05, and don’t be surprised if another club pounces.

Heather Knight (England)

Knight has found another gear in her T20 game of late and had a group stage to remember in the World Cup, scoring her first T20 International hundred against Thailand in Canberra alongside the 62 she struck against Pakistan at the same venue.

The England captain has been a regular for the Hobart Hurricanes but like Sciver, is currently uncontracted for WBBL|06.

Anya Shrubsole (England)

Shrubsole had an excellent World Cup with the ball for England taking eight wickets at 10.62, the highlight of which was her 3-25 against Pakistan in Canberra.

The swing star has not appeared in the Big Bash since playing for the Scorchers in WBBL|02 but would surely be on the hit-list of several clubs if interested in a return.