Scorchers thrash Stars to leap into second spot

Red-hot Scorchers thump Stars by 10 wickets

Perth Scorchers have taken a significant step towards the Weber WBBL finals after thrashing Melbourne Stars by 10 wickets at Adelaide's Karen Rolton Oval.

In a dominant display with both bat and ball, the Scorchers restricted their rivals to 9-97 before Beth Mooney (57no from 38 balls) and Sophie Devine (35no from 27) reached their target with 9.1 overs to spare.

The victory saw the Scorchers leapfrog Brisbane Heat into second spot on the table, and importantly, bumped their net run rate up from 0.316 to 0.654.

They are now four points clear of the fifth-ranked Stars with four games left of play; their run home features games against bottom-ranked Sydney Thunder, sixth-ranked Adelaide Strikers, another showdown with the Stars and what could be a crucial clash against the Sixers.

Mooney soars to the top with unbeaten 57

The Stars have had a mixed season after losing key members of the side that made last year's final, and they were quickly on the back foot against the Scorchers when Marizanne Kapp had skipper Meg Lanning chopping on for one in the second over.

Annabel Sutherland (0 off 9 balls) and Maia Boucher (0 off 6) both also fell inside the powerplay, leaving the Stars reeling at 3-20.

King knocks over Villani with a beauty

Leg-spinner Alana King (2-18) produced one of the balls of the tournament to bowl Elyse Villani for 16, while Kapp delivered 16 dot balls in her three overs to finish with 1-5.

Kim Garth (31), Tess Flintoff (14) and Sophie Day (10no) were the only other players to reach double fingers in an innings that featured three ducks, with Devine (2-11) and Heather Graham (2-19) the other multiple wicket takers for the Scorchers.

Perth's flawless chase was just the ninth 10-wicket win in seven WBBL seasons, and their victory with 55 balls remaining was the equal second-quickest in the competition's history.

Mooney moved to the top of the runs table as she passed fifty for the third time in nine innings; the star opener now has 336 runs for the tournament to date.