Sixers slump to third straight loss as Gades go top

An economical bowling display and a two-wicket haul from Ashleigh Gardner was not enough to get the Sixers over the line, with Renegade Jess Duffin leading the charge with 41 runs, helping her team to a 12-run win.

Sydney restricted the slow-starting Renegades to 7-142, despite Jess Duffin’s 17-run final over flourish, but the target was insurmountable as the Melbourne club again relied heavily on their spin attack.

After a slow start that saw Ellyse Perry remove Eve Jones (4) cheaply, Jemimah Rodrigues settled, striking 25 runs, putting on 34 with compatriot Harmanpreet Kaur for the third wicket.

Another India star Radha Yadav produced the highlight of the day with a stunning return catch to remove Kaur for 43, then Gardner found herself on a hat-trick after taking the consecutive wickets of Sophie Molineux (10) and Josie Dooley (0) in the 19th over, before Duffin’s finishing flourish.

Gardner’s 2-8 led the bowling effort, alongside Ellyse Perry (1-15), Lauren Cheatle (1-17), Stella Campbell (1-17) and Radha Yadav (1-27), their combined efforts ensuring the Renegades found it difficult to establish a partnership.

The Sixers were exposed early with bat in hand, with Molineux taking the wicket of Alyssa Healy (1); the sixth time the Australia spinner has removed for national teammate in their WBBL careers.

The Sixers faltered again, with fast reflexes from Rodrigues running out Gardner (4), followed by a boundary catch to knock off Perry for 28 runs, and then a sharp run out by of Nicole Bolton (9).

At 5-50 a partnership was needed, and it came from former Renegade Maitlan Brown, who partnered with Shafali Verma.

The pair put on 50 runs, but with the required rate climbing the pressure saw Brown caught for 31, just two balls before Verma was caught behind for 20.

The Sixers faded away late, with a fourth run out sealing their fate. Renegade Ellie Falconer led the bowling with two wickets.

Both sides remain in Perth for the weekend, with the Renegades playing Adelaide Strikers tomorrow, while the Sixers take on the Perth Scorchers.