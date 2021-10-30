Weber WBBL|07

Sixers slump to third straight loss as Gades go top

Harmanpreet Kaur and Jess Duffin lead Renegades effort with the bat while the Sydney Sixers’ batting woes were highlighted by two horror run-outs

30 October 2021, 01:22 PM AEST

