Thunder’s brilliant batting halts Hurricanes last gasp efforts

Mandhana, Sharma work their magic for Thunder victory

Sydney Thunder have recorded their second win of the season, after a stellar performance with bat in hand from Smriti Mandhana and a comprehensive bowling display from Deepti Sharma sealed a 37-run win over Hobart Hurricanes.

Sharma’s 3-13 helped restrict the Hurricanes to 8-109 in reply to the Thunder’s 6-146, handing the hosts their second loss in two days.

The Hurricanes were on the front foot early, with Tayla Vlaeminck removing Thunder’s young gun Tahlia Wilson (3).

However, the Thunder turned the narrative around quickly with a 64-run partnership between Mandhana (50) and Phoebe Litchfield (31), as Litchfield backing up her 49 runs from Saturday night’s win.

Indian opener Mandhana built a comfortable base for the Thunder, belting four fours and a six in her 50 off 49 balls, her second highest score of the season.

Mandhana's fifty lifts Thunder to new record

Corinne Hall added 12 runs off 13 balls, before being caught at deep mid-wicket by Vakarewa, before Sammy-Jo Johnson (13 off 9) and Deepti Sharma (20 off 15) helped their side to 6-146.

The Hurricanes bowling line up, led by Nicola Carey’s 2-22, struggled to break the key batting partnerships as the Thunder posted their highest total of the season.

The Thunder continued their aggression with the ball, Rachel Priest (0) drove Issy Wong’s second delivery of the innings to cover, then lost Ruth Johnston (7) in the fifth over.

But a steady 57-run partnership between Mignon du Preez (41) and Nicola Carey (29) threatened a comeback, as the Thunder two dropped catches to hand du Preez chances, but the breakthrough came when the Proteas star was caught at long off in the 12th over.

Carey hit an impressive reverse sweep for six but was offered little support from the middle-order, with Richa Ghosh caught and bowled for six, while a late partnership from Naomi Stalenberg (11) and Sasha Moloney (10) came too late for the Hurricanes, who finished on 8-109.

The Thunder’s bowling was spearheaded by Sharma’s economical 3-13 and Hannah Darlington’s 2-20 . The Hurricanes will need to go back to the drawing board when they face the Sixers next Wednesday, while the Thunder have an extended break and play Brisbane Heat on November 7 in Adelaide.