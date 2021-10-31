Weber WBBL|07

Thunder’s brilliant batting halts Hurricanes last gasp efforts

Sydney Thunder’s batting line-up, led by a half century from Smriti Mandhana, guided them to their second consecutive win of their WBBL season, overcoming Hobart Hurricanes by 37 runs

31 October 2021, 10:13 AM AEST

