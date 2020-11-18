WBBL wrap: Heat burn Scorchers on season-shaping day

Brisbane Heat beat Perth Scorchers by four wickets with four balls remaining

Heat stun Scorchers with late batting surge

By Sam Ferris at Hurstville Oval

Laura Kimmince had a day to remember at Hurstville Oval, producing a match-winning cameo and taking one of the catches of the season to deliver the Brisbane Heat their fifth straight win.

Kimmince blasted 40 not out from just 17 balls, an innings that featured four fours and three sixes, to power the Heat to the victory target of 138 with four wickets in hand.

Kimmince walked out to bat with Brisbane in trouble at 5-87 in the 15th over, but in a matter of moments and after a series of audacious sweeps, both reverse and conventional, the right-hander changed the course of the game.

Not only did Kimmince star with the bat, she soared through the air in slow motion to take a screaming one-handed catch at full stretch to remove Scorchers captain Beth Mooney for 49.

Brisbane have solidified their spot in second position on the ladder and now the prospect of a three-peat of titles is a real possibility.

Play of the Day: Kimmince floats for miracle one-hander

Having been sent into bat, Mooney's 49 followed the 45 she scored yesterday on the same pitch to record 400 runs for tournament, a feat the left-hander has achieved in every season of the WBBL.

When she was dismissed, the Scorchers looked in trouble at 4-84 in the 13th over.

But Mathilda Carmichael's 23-ball cameo, which included two sixes, lifted the Heat to a competitive 8-137.

Kimmince's stunning late cameo wins it for the Heat

The run chase could not have started better for Perth with leg-spinner Sarah Glenn trapping Grace Harris for a golden duck and two balls later, she had Heat skipper Jess Jonassen stumped without scoring.

A 66-run stand between Georgia Redmayne and Maddy Green steadied the ship but when they fell it was left to Kimmince to take the long handle to the Scorchers and finish the match.

Melbourne Renegades beat Adelaide Strikers by 7 wickets with 15 balls remaining

By Laura Jolly at Sydney Showground Stadium

Melbourne Renegades have thrown a curveball at the Adelaide Strikers’ hopes of making the Rebel WBBL finals, claiming an upset seven-wicket victory at Sydney Showground Stadium.

With their season all but over and only an incredibly unlikely combination of results capable of propelling them into the four, the Renegades produced an outstanding showing with both bat and ball to notch their third win of WBBL|06.

The Strikers, who missed an opportunity to jump into the top four, remain in fifth spot on 11 points, with two tough matches to come against fellow finals contenders Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers.

After a tight bowling display led by Carly Leeson (3-14) and Sophie Molineux (1-18) kept the Strikers to 6-122, Renegades openers Lizelle Lee found (48 off 34) and Molineux (52 off 43) found form to help their side home with 16 balls to spare.

Electing to set the Renegades a target, the Strikers were well contained in the powerplay, with Molineux removing Katie Mack (4) and Molly Strano picking up the wicket of fellow opener Tahlia McGrath (17) to leave Adelaide 2-30 after the first six.

Laura Wolvaardt kept the scoreboard ticking over with a 40-ball 36, but it took an unbeaten 13-ball 26 from Maddie Penna, including one enormous six into the grandstand, to lift the run rate just over a run a ball by the end of Adelaide’s 20 overs.

In reply, aggressive South African Lee cleared the boundary with the seventh delivery she faced and kept up the attack, aided by a more measured Molineux.

She hit another maximum and six fours before Amanda-Jade Wellington broke the 77-run opening partnership, and while the Strikers picked up a second when Josie Dooley (5) was caught at cover, and Molineux was bowled one ball after reaching her half-century, it was not enough to stop the Renegades charging to victory.

