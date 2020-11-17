WBBL wrap: Strikers blast through Canes, jump to third

Adelaide Strikers beat Hobart Hurricanes by 64 runs

Full scorecard

Strikers storm past Hurricanes to stay in finals hunt

By Sam Ferris at Hurstville Oval

A record knock by Maddie Penna was the difference at Hurstville Oval on Tuesday morning as the Strikers resoundingly beat the Hurricanes to keep their finals hopes alive.

Penna's unbeaten 56 from 33 balls was the highest score at No.7 in the history of the WBBL and propelled Adelaide to an imposing 6-141, a total too great for the seventh-placed Hurricanes.

After their leading run-scorer Rachel Priest was blasted out by young gun Darcie Brown for just four, Hobart failed to put together a partnership of substance to lose by 64 runs.

Penna hits highest score by a No.7 in WBBL history

Adelaide found themselves in deep strife at 6-72 halfway through the 14th over after Nicola Carey and Chloe Hepburn picked up two wickets each.

But that's when Penna and Tegan McPharlin (18no) rescued the Strikers’ innings with an unbroken stand of 69, 64 of those coming in the final five overs.

Penna crunched six fours and two sixes and finished the innings with 24 runs from the final over bowled by Carey, hitting the Australia allrounder for two fours and as many sixes.

With a healthy score to defend, Strikers captain Megan Schutt (0-8 from three overs) refused to give up a run until the last ball of her second over while Brown (2-19) unleashed from the other end, bowling with great pace and bounce.

Penna powers Carey for 24 runs from the final over

Brown, who was ruled out of Adelaide's last match when she fainted before play, roughed up Kiwi veteran Rachael Priest before hitting the woodwork with a searing outswinger.

While her radar was off at times – she bowled six wides – it was another exciting performance by the 17-year-old.

Tahlia McGrath (2-16) and Sarah Coyte (3-10), who also affected a run out, were the other multiple wicket-takers for the Strikers, who now sit inside the top four on the WBBL|06 ladder.

The loss makes Hobart's task of making the finals much more difficult and they will need to win their remaining three matches and have results go their way if they are to feature beyond the regular season.

Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars

Watch live from 2.30pm AEDT

At Hurstville Oval

Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat

Watch live from 2.30pm AEDT

At Sydney Showgrounds Stadium

Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades

Watch live from 7.05pm AEDT

At Sydney Showgrounds Stadium