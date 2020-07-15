Pens at the ready as contracting period looms

A flurry of signatures is expected when the Rebel WBBL contract embargo finally lifts, with clubs likely to be able to start signing players later this week.

Typically, Big Bash clubs would have spent the autumn and winter months attempting to re-sign their biggest names and lure the best talent from other clubs, but uncertainty amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic put the contracting window on hold.

Now, three months out from the scheduled start of WBBL|06 on October 17, CA's Head of the Big Bash Leagues, Alastair Dobson, said clubs and players alike were eager to start putting pen to paper.

"We’re hoping to open contracting within the next couple of days," Dobson told reporters following the unveiling of the WBBL|06 fixture on Wednesday.

"We know there’s real interest from our clubs to start to finalise their lists given the season is not too far away."

While no official deals have been done, there has been plenty of speculation around the future of two of the competition’s biggest names – Australian captain Meg Lanning and T20 World Cup player of the tournament Beth Mooney.

Lanning appears set to return to former club Melbourne Stars, where she spent the first two WBBL seasons, after two seasons with the Scorchers.

Perth may have found a handy replacement, however, with Mooney linked to a move out west.

Despite the restrictions surrounding international travel and quarantine periods, Dobson said the league and clubs were committed to bringing in top talent from around the world.

Clashes with international fixtures, should any be rescheduled for that October-November window, could also pose problems.

Only one women’s international series has been confirmed since the start of the pandemic – Australia’s home limited-overs matches against New Zealand beginning late September – while it has been proposed England could host India and South Africa in a tri-series late in the English summer.

Under WBBL contracting rules, teams can sign five ‘marquee’ international players in total, with a maximum of three from overseas.

"A really big part of the success of the WBBL is having the best players in the world being able to play," Dobson said.

"There’s some uncertainty around international commitments for players from other countries which is natural in the current environment when other countries are needing to reschedule competitions and series.

"But we’re working really hard on the protocols and exemptions and processes and our clubs really committed to bringing those players in, so I’m hopeful we can have as many of the big stars again as we have in the past."

One club who will be particularly anxious to begin the contracting process is back-to-back champions Brisbane Heat, who have just one player – Australian allrounder Delissa Kimmince – signed on for WBBL|06.

Alongside Mooney, other big names out of contract include Australia spin star Jess Jonassen, pace bowler Sammy-Jo Johnson and the hard-hitting Grace Harris.

"I was liking all the attention I was getting the past week for being the only one signed," Kimmince joked in Brisbane on Wednesday, adding she was confident that whatever team the Heat put on the park would be capable of completing a three-peat.

"As tournament play goes on and the team evolves, you’ve got to work out quickly what relationships and partnerships work out on the field.

"Hopefully with the team we have, we can identify what works and what doesn’t quickly so we can go out there and continue to perform consistently."