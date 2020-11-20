Rebel WBBL|06

Devine returns for blockbuster WBBL weekend

The three remaining semi-final berths will be decided over two massive days of action at North Sydney Oval and Drummoyne Oval

Laura Jolly

20 November 2020, 04:42 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

