Rebel WBBL|06

Squads in as the run to the WBBL|06 finals begins

A total of 24 matches in nine days, including eight this weekend, will decide who makes for the finals for WBBL|06

Laura Jolly

14 November 2020, 08:00 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo