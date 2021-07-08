WBBL|07

Clubs target India stars, but back-up plans essential

Some of India's biggest names could make a return to the WBBL this year, but COVID19 means clubs will need to be flexible to build match-winning lists

Laura Jolly

8 July 2021, 04:57 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo