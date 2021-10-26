Weber WBBL|07

Party's on Garth as Stars beat champs, Heat topple Canes

Kim Garth's remarkable three-over spell left the Thunder top-order in tatters, before Grace Harris shone in Brisbane's win over Hobart

Laura Jolly

26 October 2021, 05:19 PM AEST

