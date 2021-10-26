Party's on Garth as Stars beat champs, Heat topple Canes

Garth leads Stars to victory over defending champions

Garth's stunning spell sets up crucial win for Stars

A stunning start from Irish fast bowler Kim Garth has seen the Melbourne Stars defend 7-108 to claim a 12-run victory over winless defending champions Sydney Thunder.

After Elyse Villani's gritty half-century saved the Stars' blushes after electing to bat first, Garth ripped through the Thunder's top order with three wickets and three maidens to start the innings.

Her first double-wicket maiden removed opener Tahlia Wilson (0) and No.3 Phoebe Litchfield (0) with consecutive deliveries.

India star Smriti Mandhana was unable to score off Garth's second over, and allrounder Annabel Sutherland reaped the rewards of that pressure when she dismissed the left-hander three balls later.

NO RUN! Garth takes 3-0 in stunning spell

Garth then had experienced batter Corinne Hall caught at slip in her third over, to have the remarkable figures of 3-3-0-3 in the powerplay, and the Thunder's chase was in tatters at 4-12.

Garth returned to bowl the final over, but hopes of a perfect spell were dashed when she was hit for a boundary first ball, although her final figures of 3-11 were nothing to sneeze at.

India allrounder Deepti Sharma hit an unbeaten 44 from 48 balls, and teenagers Anika Learoyd (21 from 35) and Hannah Darlington (17no from 15) made useful contributions, but it was not enough to reel in the Stars' total as they finished 5-96.

Earlier, Elyse Villani hit a patient 52 from 63 balls to rescue the Stars after the cheap dismissals of Sutherland (3) and captain Meg Lanning (6) to uncapped English quick Issy Wong (2-19).

It took her 60 balls to reach her half-century – making it the slowest in WBBL history – but it proved decisive, as did Maia Bouchier's handy 28-ball 31; no other Stars batter reached double figures.

It was revenge for the Stars in the rematch of last year's final, but both teams are fielding vastly different line-ups to the sides that dominated WBBL|06.

The Stars now have two wins and a no result from five games, while the Thunder remained winless.

Harris hits a half-century as the Heat topple the Hurricanes

A half-century from Grace Harris has steered ladder leaders Brisbane Heat to their third win of the WBBL season, defeating Hobart Hurricanes by eight wickets in Launceston.

After teenage opener Ruth Johnston's 42-ball 47 had helped the Hurricanes recover from 6-60 to post 8-132, Harris and opening partner Georgia Redmayne were cruising in response before a double strike in the eighth over of their chase.

Australia allrounder Nicola Carey (2-16) had Redmayne caught behind for 22, then bowled the dangerous Georgia Voll for a three-ball duck.

Carey thought she had Harris, who was on 24 at the time, trapped lbw one ball later, but her appeal was turned down in what would prove a pivotal call.

Harris was joined by Mikayla Hinkley, and the Hobart attack could not find a way to break their 86-run partnership, which steered the Heat home with nine balls to spare.

The powerful Harris kept a cool head amid the occasional flourish, hitting two sixes and five hours to finish unbeaten on 57.

Hinkley upped the ante with the finish line in sight, sealing victory with a straight six to finish on 49 not out from just 40 balls.

Meanwhile the Hurricanes have cause for concern after 'keeper and captain Rachel Priest was struck on the finger by a Tayla Vlaeminck delivery at the start of the Brisbane chase, with the New Zealander forced from the field as Indian teenager Richa Ghosh took the gloves.

The Hurricanes, who have one win from five matches, will meet the Stars on Wednesday afternoon.

Sippel knocks over Priest with an absolute peach

Earlier, recalled Brisbane pace bowler Courtney Sippel (3-25) made an immediate impact, castling league leading run scorer Priest (0) with the first ball of the match and her first of the tournament.

She removed star South African Mignon du Preez (2) four balls later, leaving the Hurricanes 2-2, and the scenario became even bleaker for the Hurricanes an over later when Australia star Carey (5) was brilliantly caught by a leaping Laura Kimmince.

Catch of the tournament? Kimmince flies to hang on to a screamer

Heat skipper Jess Jonassen (3-14) bowled Sasha Moloney (0) to have the home side in all sorts at 4-15, before Ghosh joined fellow teenager Johnston in the middle.

The young pair did what those more experienced had been unable to do; they steadied proceedings, putting on 45 runs before Ghosh fell for a well-made 22.

Jonassen became the second player to take 100 WBBL wickets when she held a sharp return catch to dismiss Naomi Stalenberg without scoring, leaving the Hurricanes 6-60.

Johnston was denied her first WBBL half-century when she holed out on 47, but the Hobart tail wagged, Molly Strano smacked a 24-ball 33 and quick Vlaeminck (11no) hit a six to see their team to 8-132.