WBBL wrap: Du Preez fires for 'Canes, Thunder winless

Thunder winless as Rodrigues wins battle of the India stars

Thunder winless as Rodrigues wins battle of the India stars

Defending champions Sydney Thunder remain winless from five outings following a nine-run defeat to Melbourne Renegades in Launceston.

FULL SCORECARD

A classy 64 from Indian star Smriti Mandhana was not enough for them to secure a breakthrough victory, with fellow Indian Jemimah Rodrigues the hero for the Renegades hitting an unbeaten 75.

Mandhana's class on display in sublime 64

To the casual observer it is a dramatic change in fortune, but the Thunder are missing three leading batters from last year's title, with captain Rachael Haynes, Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont all unavailable.

Their leading fast bowler, Protea Shabnim Ismail, pulled out due to injury, and opener Rachel Trenaman moved to the Hurricanes. Key allrounder Sammy-Jo Johnson has also missed the past two matches due to a sore hip.

QUICK SINGLE 'Bewildered' Sixers lose Burns for entire WBBL season

The outcome is far more responsibility and pressure falling on the shoulders of new captain Hannah Darlington, a third-year player, and fellow teenagers Phoebe Litchfield and Annika Learoyd who have been elevated to key positions in the batting line-up.

The Renegades' posted their third win under new coach Simon Helmot and new skipper Sophie Molineux, with their new-look side clicking despite the enormous loss of injured leg-spinner Georgia Wareham.

Rodrigues set the tone for the Renegades on Wednesday, hitting 75 not out from 56 balls after skipper Molineux elected to bat.

The Renegades were forced to make another change at the top of the order with English batter Eve Jones ruled out due to soreness, but replacement Josie Dooley grabbed her chance, hitting a 34-ball 37 and sharing an 84-run opening stand with Rodrigues.

Rodrigues leads the way for Renegades with unbeaten 75

The Thunder attack fought back to restrict the Renegades middle-order late in the innings, as Kaur (3), Courtney Webb (6) and Carly Leeson (2) added just 11 runs between them, but Rodrigues batted through the 20 overs to help her side to 5-142.

Off-spinner Ella Hayward made the first breakthrough as Molineux again opted for a spin-heavy powerplay, while the Renegades captain got the important wicket of Corinne Hall.

Once Mandhana was bowled by her international teammate Harmanpreet Kaur in the 16th over, the Thunder's hopes of reeling in the Renegades' total were dead and buried.

Vlaeminck, du Preez shine as 'Canes topple Stars

Du Preez dominates as Hurricanes return to winners' list

A fast fifty from South Africa star Mignon du Preez has helped Hobart Hurricanes to a confidence-boosting six-wicket victory over Melbourne Stars in Launceston.

FULL SCORECARD

After fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck celebrated her birthday in style, removing the Stars' top three batters, du Preez's 45-ball 62 helped the Hurricanes reach their target of 145 with four balls to spare.

Stars allrounder Kim Garth had ignited her team's hopes early when she bowled opener Ruth Johnston for a golden duck, but they were unable to make regular inroads as assistance from Rachel Priest (23), Nicola Carey (24) and Richa Ghosh (24) sealed a much-needed win.

Du Preez powers Hurricanes to victory over Stars

Earlier, Australia and Stars captain Meg Lanning's run of low scores continued when she chopped on a Vlaeminck delivery. Her three from four deliveries followed scores of 23no, 25, 10 and 6 across the first four matches.

Her only score above 50 this summer came in the opening ODI against India when she hit an unbeaten 53.

Hooray! Vlaeminck tears apart Stars top-order on her birthday

Vlaeminck (3-27) also bowled Annabel Sutherland (12) and Elyse Villani (35), before a rescue job from English batter Maia Bouchier (42 from 43 balls) and Garth (44no from 29) helped the Stars to 4-144.

Both teams remain in Launceston for the coming weekend, where the Stars will meet Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat on consecutive days, while the Hurricanes play the Heat then the Thunder.