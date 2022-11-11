WBBL finals race: The run home for each club

1st: Brisbane Heat (14 points)

Played 10 | Won 7 | Lost 3 | NR 0 | NRR 0.382

The run home

Nov 12 v Hurricanes (Karen Rolton Oval)

Nov 14 v Strikers (Karen Rolton Oval)

Nov 16 v Sixers (North Sydney Oval)

Nov 20 v Stars (Ted Summerton Oval, Moe)

The Heat have one foot firmly in the finals and a winning weekend in Adelaide will cement their spot. Their blockbuster clash against the Sixers at North Sydney Oval next week could well decide who finishes on top and advances directly to the final. While the only teams with zero chance of finishing in the top two and hosting finals are the Renegades and Thunder, the Heat, Sixers and Strikers loom as the most likely.

2nd: Sydney Sixers (13 points)

Played 9 | Won 6 | Lost 2 | NR 1 | NRR 0.609

The run home

Nov 12 v Stars (CitiPower Centre)

Nov 13 v Scorchers (CitiPower Centre)

Nov 16 v Heat (North Sydney Oval)

Nov 18 v Thunder (North Sydney Oval)

Nov 20 v Hurricanes (North Sydney Oval)

The Sixers have their destiny well and truly in their own hands – that is, weather permitting. Win all five of their remaining games and they will finish on top of the table and go straight into the final. However forecast rain in Melbourne this weekend could scupper those plans, and their run home will culminate in a series of blockbusters at North Sydney Oval.

3rd: Adelaide Strikers (12 points)

Played 9 | Won 6 | Lost 3 | NR 0 | NRR 0.328

The run home

Nov 11 v Hurricanes (Karen Rolton Oval)

Nov 13 v Thunder (Centennial Park Oval, Nuriootpa)

Nov 14 v Heat (Karen Rolton Oval)

Nov 18 v Hurricanes (North Sydney Oval)

Nov 20 v Thunder (North Sydney Oval)

The Strikers are in a strong position to once again make finals, and their run home includes two games against the bottom-ranked Thunder. Clashes with the Hurricanes and Heat will be a test. Expect Adelaide to end up in a fierce battle with the Heat and Sixers for the right to host finals.

4th: Perth Scorchers (11 points)

Played 10 | Won 5 | Lost 4 | NR 1 | NRR -0.016

The run home

Nov 12 v Renegades (CitiPower Centre)

Nov 13 v Sixers (CitiPower Centre)

Nov 19 v Stars (Ted Summerton Oval, Moe)

Nov 20 v Renegades (Ted Summerton Oval, Moe)

Losses to the Strikers and Heat at home at Lilac Hill saw the Scorchers drop behind the top three, but the club does have the kindest run home with two matches against the struggling Renegades and another against Melbourne Stars. Given the Sixers, Strikers and Hurricanes have games in hand, the Scorchers cannot afford any upsets, and all hope other results fall favourably.

5th: Hobart Hurricanes (9 points)

Played 8 | Won 4 | Lost 3 | NR 1 | NRR 0.763

The run home

Nov 11 v Strikers (Karen Rolton Oval)

Nov 12 v Heat (Karen Rolton Oval)

Nov 15 v Stars (La Trobe Recreation Ground)

Nov 16 v Stars (La Trobe Recreation Ground)

Nov 18 v Strikers (North Sydney Oval)

Nov 20 v Sixers (North Sydney Oval)

The Hurricanes will hope to carry momentum from their big win over the Renegades earlier this week into a run home that leaves their destiny in their own hands. If they win all their remaining games, they will leapfrog the Scorchers – but with four of their six remaining games against top three sides, they will be tested.

6th: Melbourne Stars (6 points)

Played 8 | Won 2 | Lost 4 | NR 2 | NRR -0.051

The run home

Nov 12 v Sixers (CitiPower Centre)

Nov 13 v Renegades (CitiPower Centre)

Nov 15 v Hurricanes (La Trobe Recreation Ground)

Nov 16 v Hurricanes (La Trobe Recreation Ground)

Nov 19 v Scorchers (Ted Summerton Oval, Moe)

Nov 20 v Heat (Ted Summerton Oval, Moe)

Finals are not completely out of the question for the Stars, but they are unlikely. This young crop of players have nonetheless provided some enthralling cricket this season and with six games remaining, there is ample opportunity for the likes of Tess Flintoff, Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey and Sophie Day to do their thing.

7th: Melbourne Renegades (5 points)

Played 10 | Won 2 | Lost 7 | NR 1 | NRR -1.095

The run home

Nov 12 v Scorchers (CitiPower Centre)

Nov 13 v Stars (CitiPower Centre)

Nov 15 v Thunder (Manuka Oval)

Nov 20 v Scorchers (Ted Summerton Oval, Moe)

Finals are mathematically still possible for the Renegades – just – but in reality the Renegades will not be returning to the top four again this season. However they have a chance to spoil the reigning champions’ back-to-back hopes when they meet twice in their four remaining games, and after losing to the Stars in the derby last month they will be determined to turn the tables in the return match.

8th: Sydney Thunder (4 points)

Played 10 | Won 1 | Lost 7 | NR 2 | NRR -0.813

The run home

Nov 13 v Strikers (Centennial Park Oval, Nuriootpa)

Nov 15 v Renegades (Manuka Oval)

Nov 18 v Sixers (North Sydney Oval)

Nov 20 v Strikers (North Sydney Oval)

The Thunder’s hopes of sending off captain Rachael Haynes with a third title have not gone to plan with finals out of the picture. But with matches against the Strikers and Sixers they can influence the final four – and ensure Haynes’ WBBL career ends on a winning note.

