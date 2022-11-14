WBBL finals race: The run home for each club

1st: Sydney Sixers (17 points)

Played 11 | Won 8 | Lost 2 | NR 1 | NRR 0.738

The run home

Nov 16 v Heat (North Sydney Oval)

Nov 18 v Thunder (North Sydney Oval)

Nov 20 v Hurricanes (North Sydney Oval)

The Sixers are one point away from confirming their spot in the top four and will look to put that to rest on Wednesday evening against Brisbane Heat. With a three-point buffer in top spot, they will have their sights firmly set on taking top spot and the direct path into the final.

2nd: Brisbane Heat (14 points)

Played 11 | Won 7 | Lost 4 | NR 0 | NRR 0.336

The run home

Nov 14 v Strikers (Karen Rolton Oval)

Nov 16 v Sixers (North Sydney Oval)

Nov 20 v Stars (Ted Summerton Oval, Moe)

The Heat have a one-point advantage over the three teams below them, but have a couple of tough matches coming up against the Strikers and Sixers, and are likely to be without injured star Georgia Redmayne until the finals should they make it. One win from their remaining games may be enough, while two will ensure they finish above the Scorchers.

3rd: Hobart Hurricanes (13 points)

Played 10 | Won 6 | Lost 3 | NR 1 | NRR 0.782

The run home

Nov 15 v Stars (Latrobe Recreation Ground)

Nov 16 v Stars (Latrobe Recreation Ground)

Nov 18 v Strikers (North Sydney Oval)

Nov 20 v Sixers (North Sydney Oval)

The Hurricanes have won three on the trot and are in the box seat to make finals for the first time since WBBL|02. Three wins will be enough to qualify, two might see their fortunes come down to other results or net run rate.

4th: Perth Scorchers (13 points)

Played 12 | Won 6 | Lost 5 | NR 1 | NRR 0.471

The run home

Nov 19 v Stars (Ted Summerton Oval, Moe)

Nov 20 v Renegades (Ted Summerton Oval, Moe)

A massive win over the Renegades on Saturday gave the Scorchers a healthy net run rate, but the final-ball loss to the Sixers could come back to bite. Now the Scorchers will spend a week in Melbourne watching other crucial matches play out, and by the time they meet the Stars in Moe next Saturday, they will have a better idea of what they must do to advance. Given the Sixers, Heat, Strikers and Hurricanes all have games in hand, even winning both remaining games might not be enough for the reigning champs.

5th: Adelaide Strikers (13 points)

Played 11 | Won 6 | Lost 4 | NR 1 | NRR 0.178

The run home

Nov 14 v Heat (Karen Rolton Oval)

Nov 18 v Hurricanes (North Sydney Oval)

Nov 20 v Thunder (North Sydney Oval)

The Strikers are level on 13 points with the Hurricanes and Scorchers but are sitting just outside the top four due to their inferior net run rate. The washout against the Thunder on Sunday hurt, and they have to play two other finals contenders in the Heat and Hurricanes in the run home. Two wins might be enough depending on other results, but a sweep of all three remaining games will lock in finals.

6th: Melbourne Stars (8 points)

Played 10 | Won 3 | Lost 5 | NR 2 | NRR -0.315

The run home

Nov 15 v Hurricanes (Latrobe Recreation Ground)

Nov 16 v Hurricanes (Latrobe Recreation Ground)

Nov 19 v Scorchers (Ted Summerton Oval, Moe)

Nov 20 v Heat (Ted Summerton Oval, Moe)

Finals remain a mathematical possibility for the Stars, but they are very unlikely. This young crop of players have nonetheless provided some enthralling cricket this season and with four games remaining, there is ample opportunity for the likes of Tess Flintoff, Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey and Sophie Day make a statement.

7th: Sydney Thunder (5 points)

Played 11 | Won 1 | Lost 7 | NR 3 | NRR -0.813

The run home

Nov 15 v Renegades (Manuka Oval)

Nov 18 v Sixers (North Sydney Oval)

Nov 20 v Strikers (North Sydney Oval)

The Thunder’s hopes of sending off captain Rachael Haynes with a third title have not gone to plan with finals out of the picture. But with matches against the Strikers and Sixers they can influence the final four – and ensure Haynes’ WBBL career ends on a winning note.

8th: Melbourne Renegades (5 points)

Played 12 | Won 2 | Lost 9 | NR 1 | NRR -1.392

The run home

Nov 15 v Thunder (Manuka Oval)

Nov 20 v Scorchers (Ted Summerton Oval, Moe)

The Renegades will not be returning to the top four this season. With two games remaining, they will be playing for pride, and do still have the chance to spoil the reigning champions’ back-to-back hopes when they meet in Moe on Sunday.

