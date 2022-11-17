Weber WBBL|08

WBBL finals race: The run home for each club

The Sixers are locked into the top four, but the race for the final three spots is well and truly alive heading into the final three days of the WBBL|08 regular season

Laura Jolly

17 November 2022, 08:50 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo