WBBL finals race: The run home for each club

Only three days remain of the Weber WBBL|08 regular season as we build towards the crescendo of the title decider next weekend.

The top four advance to the finals in WBBL|08 –different to the KFC BBL, where the top five qualify – with the top-ranked team at the end of the 56-game regular season directly progressing to, and hosting, the final on November 26.

The teams finishing third and fourth will meet in The Eliminator on Wednesday, November 23, with the winner to then play the second-ranked team in The Challenger on Thursday, November 24, for a spot in the final.

Both The Eliminator and The Challenger will be played at the home venue of the second-placed team.

1st: Sydney Sixers (19 points)

Played 12 | Won 9 | Lost 2 | NR 1 | NRR 0.692

The run home

Nov 18 v Thunder (North Sydney Oval)

Nov 20 v Hurricanes (North Sydney Oval)

After three long years outside the top four, the Sixers are locked and loaded for WBBL|08 finals! A win in either of their final two matches will ensure they also finish in top spot and gain a direct path to a home final. It is happy, happy days indeed for the in-form magenta.

Burns, Ecclestone produce match-winning partnership

2nd: Brisbane Heat (16 points)

Played 13 | Won 8 | Lost 5 | NR 0 | NRR 0.276

The run home

Nov 20 v Stars (Ted Summerton Oval, Moe)

The Heat have a one-point advantage over the Hurricanes, but they only have one game remaining as they seek not only to make the finals, but finish in second spot and earn the right to host The Challenger next Thursday. A win over the Stars will be enough to ensure they play finals, but whether that would also be enough to finish in second will depend on the Hurricanes' remaining results.

Hundred-gamer Harris hammers 18-ball fifty

3rd: Hobart Hurricanes (15 points)

Played 12 | Won 7 | Lost 4 | NR 1 | NRR 0.778

The run home

Nov 18 v Strikers (North Sydney Oval)

Nov 20 v Sixers (North Sydney Oval)

The Hurricanes have won four of their past five and are closing in on a spot in the finals for the first time since WBBL|02. Their showdown against the Strikers on Friday evening looms as almost a quarter-final; a defeat won't be game over for the Hurricanes, but it could leave them needing to knock off the in-form Sixers come Sunday. The Canes are one of two remaining sides who could finish top and host the final, but that would take the Sixers losing to the Thunder, and the Canes also defeating the top-ranked Magenta team on Sunday.

Brilliant catch tops off du Preez's day

4th: Perth Scorchers (13 points)

Played 12 | Won 6 | Lost 5 | NR 1 | NRR 0.471

The run home

Nov 19 v Stars (Ted Summerton Oval, Moe)

Nov 20 v Renegades (Ted Summerton Oval, Moe)

A massive win over the Renegades on Saturday gave the Scorchers a healthy net run rate, but the final-ball loss to the Sixers could come back to bite. The Scorchers have spent the week in Melbourne watching other crucial matches play out, and by the time they meet the Stars in Moe on Saturday, they will have a better idea of what they must do to advance. With rain forecast for eastern Victoria on Saturday and Sunday, they will desperately hope it does not result in any washouts.

Run machine Mooney goes big again in Melbourne

5th: Adelaide Strikers (13 points)

Played 12 | Won 6 | Lost 5 | NR 1 | NRR 0.157

The run home

Nov 18 v Hurricanes (North Sydney Oval)

Nov 20 v Thunder (North Sydney Oval)

A narrow loss to the Heat on Monday night was the last thing the Strikers needed, as they sit level on 13 points with the Scorchers but outside the top four due to their inferior net run rate. But all is not lost, and Friday night's game against the Hurricanes is enormous. They will be sweating on the results of the Scorchers and Hurricanes' remaining games.

Schutt rips through Scorchers with four-wicket haul

6th: Melbourne Stars (10 points)

Played 12 | Won 5 | Lost 6 | NR 2 | NRR -0.406

The run home

Nov 19 v Scorchers (Ted Summerton Oval, Moe)

Nov 20 v Heat (Ted Summerton Oval, Moe)

Finals remain a possibility for the Stars, but they are unlikely – they would need to win both remaining games (against top-four opponents), then hope the Renegades also defeat the Scorchers, and Adelaide lost both their remaining matches. Regardless, this young crop of players continue to provide enthralling cricket and with games remaining against the Scorchers and the Heat, can still influence the make-up of the top four, even if they fall short of making it themselves.

Capsey whirlwind downs Hurricanes with five sixes

7th: Melbourne Renegades (7 points)

Played 13 | Won 3 | Lost 9 | NR 1 | NRR -1.100

The run home

Nov 20 v Scorchers (Ted Summerton Oval, Moe)

The Renegades will not be returning to the top four this season. With a game remaining, they will be playing for pride – and no doubt wanting to honour injured captain Sophie Molineux – and they do still have the chance to spoil the reigning champions' back-to-back hopes when they meet in Moe on Sunday.

Coyte claims stunning one-hander in 100th game

8th: Sydney Thunder (5 points)

Played 12 | Won 1 | Lost 8 | NR 3 | NRR -0.964

The run home

Nov 18 v Sixers (North Sydney Oval)

Nov 20 v Strikers (North Sydney Oval)

The Thunder's hopes of sending off captain Rachael Haynes with a third title have not gone to plan with finals out of the picture. But they can still influence the final four and avoid the wooden spoon – and ensure Haynes' WBBL career ends on a winning note.

Litchfield races to a fast fifty at the WACA

