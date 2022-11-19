Weber WBBL|08

What your club needs to do to make the WBBL|08 finals

The Sixers are locked into top spot, but the race for the final three spots is well and truly alive heading into the final day of the WBBL|08 regular season

Laura Jolly

19 November 2022, 03:21 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

