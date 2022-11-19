What your club needs to do to make the WBBL|08 finals

Only one day remains of the Weber WBBL|08 regular season as we build towards the crescendo of the title decider next weekend.

The top four advance to the finals in WBBL|08 – different to the KFC BBL, where the top five qualify – with the top-ranked team at the end of the 56-game regular season directly progressing to, and hosting, the final on November 26.

The Sixers have secured that honour, and the Heat have locked in their spot in the four, but the battle for the remaining two places is alive with three teams in the running.

The sides finishing third and fourth will meet in The Eliminator on Wednesday, November 23, with the winner to then play the second-ranked team in The Challenger on Thursday, November 24, for a spot in the final.

Both The Eliminator and The Challenger will be played at the home venue of the second-placed team.

1st: Sydney Sixers (21 points)

Played 13 | Won 10 | Lost 2 | NR 1 | NRR 0.71

The run home

Nov 20 v Hurricanes (North Sydney Oval)

After three long years outside the top four, the Sixers are locked and loaded for the WBBL|08 final! They process straight to next Saturday's decider and have a week to cool their heels as they wait to find out who they will play at North Sydney Oval on November 26.

2nd: Brisbane Heat (16 points)

Played 13 | Won 8 | Lost 5 | NR 0 | NRR 0.276

The run home

Nov 20 v Stars (Ted Summerton Oval, Moe)

The Heat have a one-point advantage over the Hurricanes and Strikers, and if they can defeat the Stars they will finish in second spot and earn the right to host The Challenger next Thursday. Either way, their spot in the top four is secure, thanks to the Stars defeating the Scorchers on Saturday.

3rd: Hobart Hurricanes (15 points)

Played 13 | Won 7 | Lost 5 | NR 1 | NRR 0.543

The run home

Nov 20 v Sixers (North Sydney Oval)

The Hurricanes have won four of their past six and are closing in on a spot in the finals for the first time since WBBL|02. But standing in their way are the red-hot Sydney Sixers. A win over the magenta team will seal their place in the finals, and they could finish as high as second if the Heat do not beat the Stars. A loss may not be season over given their healthy net run rate, but it would depend on what happens elsewhere on Sunday.

4th: Adelaide Strikers (15 points)

Played 13 | Won 7 | Lost 5 | NR 1 | NRR 0.311

The run home

Nov 20 v Thunder (North Sydney Oval)

Tahlia McGrath found form at the perfect time on Friday to see the Strikers back into the top four and claim a handy net run rate boost in the process. Other results will come into play even if they defeat the Thunder, but as the final game of the day, at least they will have the advantage of knowing exactly what they need to do some Sunday evening.

5th: Perth Scorchers (13 points)

Played 13 | Won 6 | Lost 6 | NR 1 | NRR 0.409

The run home

Nov 20 v Renegades (Ted Summerton Oval, Moe)

A massive win over the Renegades on Saturday gave the Scorchers a healthy net run rate, but recent losses to the Sixers and the Stars have left them on the brink of missing finals. With rain forecast for eastern Victoria on Sunday, they will desperately hope to get a result - and two crucial points - but even then, their fortunes will depend on matches happening at North Sydney Oval later in the day.

6th: Melbourne Stars (12 points)

Played 13 | Won 5 | Lost 6 | NR 2 | NRR -0.339

The run home

Nov 20 v Heat (Ted Summerton Oval, Moe)

The Strikers' win over the Hurricanes on Friday afternoon was the final nail in the coffin for the Stars, who are now out of the running for finals. But they have another chance to play spoiler in Moe and could deny the Heat a home final if they can pull off another upset.

7th: Melbourne Renegades (7 points)

Played 13 | Won 3 | Lost 9 | NR 1 | NRR -1.100

The run home

Nov 20 v Scorchers (Ted Summerton Oval, Moe)

The Renegades will not be returning to the top four this season. With a game remaining, they will be playing for pride – and no doubt wanting to honour injured captain Sophie Molineux – and they do still have the chance to spoil the reigning champions' back-to-back hopes when they meet in Moe on Sunday.

8th: Sydney Thunder (5 points)

Played 13 | Won 1 | Lost 9 | NR 3 | NRR -0.97

The run home

Nov 20 v Strikers (North Sydney Oval)

The Thunder's hopes of sending off captain Rachael Haynes with a third title have not gone to plan with finals out of the picture. But they can still influence the final four and potentially avoid the wooden spoon on Sunday – and they will be desperate to ensure Haynes' WBBL career ends on a winning note.

