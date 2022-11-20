Cricket.com.au's WBBL|08 team of the tournament

After a Weber WBBL|08 regular season full of thrillers, upsets and classic moments, The Scoop podcast's Emily Collin and Laura Jolly have picked their best XI players to make an unofficial team of the tournament.

1. Beth Mooney (Perth Scorchers)

Matches: 14 | Innings: 13 | Runs: 434 | High score: 99* | Ave: 43.40 | SR: 120.55 | 50s: 3

Mooney has set incredibly high standards for herself in recent WBBL seasons and while she did not quite match those heights, she hit her straps after a quiet start to finish the regular season as the competition’s leading run scorer, maintaining her perfect record of scoring 400-plus runs every tournament.

Mooney finds form with superb unbeaten 99

2. Georgia Redmayne (Brisbane Heat) (wk)

Matches: 10 | Innings: 10 | Runs: 333 | High score: 98* | Ave: 41.62 | SR: 111.74 | 50s: 2 | Catches: 4 | Stumpings: 7

It says a lot about the impact Georgia Redmayne had on the first two-thirds of the season that she was one of the first picked for this side despite missing the Heat's last four matches with a hamstring injury. The left-hander has also impressed behind the stumps and takes the gloves in this side.

Redmayne finishes unbeaten on 98 for highest Big Bash score

3. Ellyse Perry (Sydney Sixers) (c)

Matches: 14 | Innings: 12 | Runs: 375 | High score: 69* | Ave: 41.66 | SR: 121.35 | 50s: 4 | Wickets: 23 | Best bowling: 4-23 | Ave: 15.08 | Eco: 6.42

Perry had a point to prove with the Sixers needing to snap a finals drought, and the allrounder looking to reclaim her spot in Australia's best T20 XI. She scored back-to-back fifties early to set the tone for the Sixers' season, and reveled in a return to North Sydney Oval to ensure her club goes into finals full of momentum. After striking below 100 across the past two seasons, she found another gear this tournament.

4. Ashleigh Gardner (Sydney Sixers)

Matches: 14 | Inns: 13 | Runs: 339 | Highest score: 85 | Average: 30.81 | SR: 153.39 | 50s: 2 | Wickets: 23 | Best bowling: 4-23 | Ave: 15.08 | Eco: 6.42

Gardner has had an incredible season with bat and ball, playing a major role in leading the Sixers back to the top of the table. Her maturity with ball in hand has been particularly impressive, with Gardner's efforts in the power play and power surge a key part of the Sixers' success.

All-round Ash whacks crucial 43 in run chase

5. Annabel Sutherland (Melbourne Stars)

Matches: 14 | Inns: 11 | Runs: 304 | Highest score: 62* | Average: 33.77 | 50s: 1 | Wickets: 21 | Best bowling: 3-17 | Ave: 18.23 | Eco:8.0

Sutherland led the way with bat and ball for the Stars this season, stepping up admirably in a young side missing Aussie star Meg Lanning. A career-best season in both disciplines will do her hopes of a return to Australia's best T20 XI no harm.

Sensational Sutherland slams match-winning 62

6. Erin Burns (Sydney Sixers)

Matches: 14 | Innings: 11 | Runs: 294 | High score: 71 | Ave: 36.75 | SR: 147 | 50s: 3

Burns has returned to the WBBL with a bang this season! Forced to miss WBBL|07 due to border closures, the Sixers veteran has been striking the ball on another level this tournament, producing some remarkable displays in the middle-order.

Burns, Ecclestone produce match-winning partnership

7. Amelia Kerr (Brisbane Heat)

Matches: 14 | Inns: 13 | Runs: 243 | Highest score: 41 | Average: 27 | SR: 117.39 | Wickets: 19 | Best bowling: 3-26 | Ave: 18.31 | Eco: 6.77

Kerr has made a significant impact with bat and ball for the Heat, with three player-of-the-match awards. A consistent wicket-taker, Kerr has not passed fifty this season but has made crucial contributions to important wins.

8. Sophie Ecclestone (Sydney Sixers)

Matches: 14 | Wickets: 18 | Best bowling: 4-17 | Ave: 18.83 | Eco: 6.41

Ecclestone has shown why she is the world's top-ranked white-ball bowler in her first season in the WBBL, and she has also proved her worth with bat in hand - memorably with her window-smashing efforts to guide the Sixers home against the Heat at North Sydney Oval.

England star Ecclestone puts the Strikers in a spin

9. Jess Jonassen (Brisbane Heat)

Matches: 14 | Wickets: 20 | Best bowling: 3-17 | Ave: 16.85 | Eco: 7.02

The left-armer is a consistent name in these sorts of teams and has once again showed her class in WBBL|08, helping the Heat once again lock in an appearance at the business end of the season.

10. Megan Schutt (Adelaide Strikers)

Matches: 14 | Wickets: 23 | Best bowling: 6-19 | Ave: 13.13 | Eco: 6.4

The Aussie veteran has maintained her excellent standards this season to help the Strikers secure a place in the top four, and her record haul of 6-19 secured second spot in the final game. But knowing Schutt, she might perhaps be best pleased with her unbeaten 18 that almost snatched victory off the Heat in Adelaide.

Schutt rips through Scorchers with four-wicket haul

11. Molly Strano (Hobart Hurricanes)

Matches: 14 | Wickets: 18 | Best bowling: 4-16 | Ave: 14.72 | Eco: 5.76

In a season where the Hurricanes' star-studded batting unit has not fired to the degree the club would have liked, Strano's class with ball in hand played a key role in ending their finals drought.

Strano rips through 'Gades with four

WBBL|08 Finals

The Eliminator: Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes | Karen Rolton Oval | November 23, 7.10pm AEDT (6.40pm local)

The Challenger: Adelaide Strikers v TBC | Karen Rolton Oval | November 24, 7.10pm AEDT (6.40pm local)

The Final: Sydney Sixers v TBC | North Sydney Oval | November 26 at 5.20pm AEDT

